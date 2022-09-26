“Nam Joo-hyuk Fighting”: Fans welcome the actor with supportive messages, marking his first appearance since the bullying scandal

Nam Joo-hyuk is back and fans cannot contain their happiness.

The talented actor made his first public appearance since becoming embroiled in a school bullying scandal at an online press conference for his film Remember.

The lead actors, Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-min, took part in the question-and-answer session alongside their director, Lee II-hyung, displaying great camaraderie and friendship. Fans welcomed the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor with open arms and a sweet “Fighting” message, which is the Korean equivalent of “Keep it up”.

Remember tells the story of an octogenarian who befriends a man in his twenties while seeking vengeance.

K-drama fans could hardly believe that they were finally seeing Nam Joo-hyuk after so many months. It was the actor's first public appearance since becoming embroiled in a bullying scandal, after which he kept a low profile for some time.

Nonetheless, K-drama fans welcomed Nam Joo-hyuk with open arms. They showered the actor with encouraging messages during his first public appearance. Fans couldn't get enough of his all-black turtleneck ensemble and how stylish he looked at the event.

Fans compared him to his character Baek Yi-jin from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. They were curious as to when he would return to K-drama.

We are equally delighted to see Nam Joo-hyuk back and the fan reactions are proof of that.

cami @jjwogiyow Director Lee II-Hyung handpicked #NamJooHyuk because of his performance in the The Light In Your Eyes/Dazzling! From the words of the writer of StartUp to the directors of Josee and Remember, they were all attracted to Joohyuk's realistic portrayal of a man in his 20s Director Lee II-Hyung handpicked #NamJooHyuk because of his performance in the The Light In Your Eyes/Dazzling! From the words of the writer of StartUp to the directors of Josee and Remember, they were all attracted to Joohyuk's realistic portrayal of a man in his 20s https://t.co/Jho1M8t9Ty

During the press conference, the young actor waxed lyrical about his new film Remember and his experience working with such an accomplished cast and crew. He said:

“The atmosphere at the set was phenomenal. Lee Sung Min was really approachable and friendly. Sometimes, he even took pictures of me dozing off."

In case you missed it, the Start Up actor was accused of school bullying in June by a former classmate who claimed he was a member of a "school bully gang" and bullied his classmates throughout high school.

Two more students came forward to add fuel to the school bullying allegations, shaking social media. Following this, the actor's agency, Management SOOP, threatened legal action against the accuser, who later changed his tune, claiming that it was his friend who was bullied, not him.

Dispatch held its own trial and interviewed twenty of his classmates and teachers, all of whom attested to his good behaviour. The school bullying claims eventually died down.

Since then, the actor has gone underground, not giving many interviews or appearing on social media. In the interim, SOOP management announced that they had filed legal action against the informant who accused the actor of bullying, the reporter, and the media outlet that published the news without first verifying the facts. So far, there have been no updates to the case.

This isn't the first time I heard men compliment Nam Joo Hyuk's face twitter.com/jjwogiverse/st… NAM JOOHYUK | Remember 10/26 @jjwogiverse “He has a power to make certain situations look real. #NamJooHyuk 's handsomeness is also there, but I thought it would be possible to make it feel realistic and think that they would go through that if they were caught up in their 20s, so I gave the script, and I cast him.” “He has a power to make certain situations look real. #NamJooHyuk's handsomeness is also there, but I thought it would be possible to make it feel realistic and think that they would go through that if they were caught up in their 20s, so I gave the script, and I cast him.” https://t.co/rvu0DGK8au < >This isn't the first time I heard men compliment Nam Joo Hyuk's face <<handsomeness>> This isn't the first time I heard men compliment Nam Joo Hyuk's face 😂 twitter.com/jjwogiverse/st…

What is Nam Joo-hyuk’s film Remember about?

Remember tells the story of an octogenarian named Pil Joo, played by Lee Sung-min, who has Alzheimer's disease and has lost everything to pro-Japanese groups that once occupied Korea.

Pil Joo then plots his vengeance and becomes involved with Nam Joo-hyuk, who plays In-gyu, a young man in his twenties who works alongside him in his family restaurant and unwittingly becomes a part of the Joo's revenge plan.

As for his role, the Start Up actor revealed he was instantly charmed with the character as he has never attempted something like this before. During the conference, he said:

“The process of expressing a variety of emotion changes in a situation he unintentionally gets wrapped up in was interesting.”

Remember will be released in South Korean theatres on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

