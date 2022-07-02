Nam Joo-hyuk’s former classmate jumps in defence of the actor amidst school violence allegations

Finally, there seems to be a ray of hope for actor Nam Joo-hyuk, who is embroiled in a school violence controversy after his former classmates accused him of being a school bully.

In a fresh update on this matter, a former classmate of Nam Joo-hyuk has jumped to his defense. On June 30, a post titled, “I Was A Classmate Of Nam Joo Hyuk In Highschool”, was uploaded online. The post has since gone viral and has been viewed a total of 190k times.

The classmate shared a picture of the school’s yearbook and graduation certificate as proof that he was indeed Nam Joo-hyuk's classmate.

The classmate went on to defend the actor, saying that he had never witnessed the actor, or anybody else for that matter, force another student to be a bread shuttle.

“I have never seen Nam Joo Hyuk swear at or abuse another classmate. Although there is no way for me to know everything that went on, I think if any of our classmates were involved in bullying like “bread shuttles,” objectively speaking, there is no way we wouldn’t have known.”

Nam Joo-hyuk’s classmate reveals that the actor never initiated physical fights in school

His classmate denied that the actor and his clique forced fellow students to fight one another. He also revealed that the Start Up actor never stole other students’ smartphones and used their data and hotspots for personal benefits.

“Regarding the phone, there was another student who used the teacher’s phone to make purchases. It didn’t involve Nam Joo Hyuk or anyone else. I remember the incident clearly.”

He also revealed that the students tried to imitate WWE pro wrestling matches in school, but it was never done to bully others and that the accusations against Nam Joo-hyuk have given the story a more ominous tone.

“Also, I believe all of you guys are familiar with WWE pro wrestling. We would pretend to wrestle in the back of the classroom during lunch. I can say for sure that we never did make a ring and force others to fight. No one organized anything, and we would play of our own volition. I read the second allegation, and it seemed like they twisted these events into something much more sinister.”

He further stated that the allegations levelled against The School Nurse Files star are half-truths and that the real events have been twisted to show the actor in a poor light.

“Although I can deny something that didn’t happen, the allegations regarding the phone and sparring incidents manipulate events that had happened maliciously.”

Netizens react to Nam Joo-hyuk’s former classmate defending the actor

Netizens' reactions were divided. While some internet users thought the actor was innocent, others felt the allegations were true. The actor's past recordings and comments have also been under intense scrutiny ever since the controversy surrounding school violence came to light.

So far, Management SOOP has categorically denied all school violence allegations and even took legal action against the first accuser. However, they have yet to take action against the second accuser.

Nam Joo-hyuk’s school violence allegations: Everything we know so far

The actor was accused of being a school bully by an anonymous tipper. He claimed that the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor was part of a group who bullied classmates, made classmates run errands and threatened them with dire consequences.

Management SOOP denied the allegations as “groundless” and stated that they will be taking legal action against the accuser and the Korean publication which published the news.

Shortly after that, a second person came forward and claimed they had been the actor's target of bullying in school. They also talked about their alleged experience.

Management SOOP debunked these allegations immediately, however, they haven’t taken legal action against the accuser yet.

