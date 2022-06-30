Nam Joo-Hyuk fans react to fresh bullying allegations against actor

The second accusation of bullying against actor Nam Joo-Hyuk has stirred the netizens. The actor's agency, Management SOOP. has denied all the allegations against him. However, the situation continues being murky, given the actor's silence on the matter.

While Management SOOP’s strong statement in support of the actor and the quick legal action has assured fans, doubts still concern Nam Joo-Hyuk's innocence. After the initial accusations, the tide was entirely in favor of the actor, but after the new allegations, the internet seems divided on the matter.

Elfinha @eternalren_ allkpop @allkpop #NamJooHyuk accused of school bullying allkpop.com/article/2022/0… #NamJooHyuk accused of school bullying allkpop.com/article/2022/0… I don't believe this, at all. Not after Nam Joohyuk having already said many times that HE was bullied by others, why would this person wait so many years, specially with him "pretending" to be a bully victim? twitter.com/allkpop/status… I don't believe this, at all. Not after Nam Joohyuk having already said many times that HE was bullied by others, why would this person wait so many years, specially with him "pretending" to be a bully victim? twitter.com/allkpop/status…

bub. @jjwohyuk “I was a friend of #NamJooHyuk in HS but he's more of a real friend.. not the kind of kid to bully at all. So when he said he wanted to be a model, everyone was like "eh?". Even tho he's bad at studying, he liked basketball & was innocent. What do you mean school violence? ㅋㅋ” “I was a friend of #NamJooHyuk in HS but he's more of a real friend.. not the kind of kid to bully at all. So when he said he wanted to be a model, everyone was like "eh?". Even tho he's bad at studying, he liked basketball & was innocent. What do you mean school violence? ㅋㅋ” https://t.co/RGX9fKUMyp

Trevor #FlipThat_2ndWin #GIRLS @minjeongtv accusing idols as high schools bullies must be a trend in korea. nam joohyuk has been popular since 2015, why now?? accusing idols as high schools bullies must be a trend in korea. nam joohyuk has been popular since 2015, why now??

04.05 @garamily y'all just pick and choose who to hate on As soon as the accusations against Nam Joohyuk came out people were defending him saying that everything was false because he didn't look like a bullyy'all just pick and choose who to hate on As soon as the accusations against Nam Joohyuk came out people were defending him saying that everything was false because he didn't look like a bully 💀 y'all just pick and choose who to hate on

alia⁷ 🃏 @vminsmind pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2z2k72ru New victim comes forward to expose Nam Joohyuk's alleged bullying. First victim's mother also speaks up against the company trying to sue her son New victim comes forward to expose Nam Joohyuk's alleged bullying. First victim's mother also speaks up against the company trying to sue her son tinyurl.com/2z2k72ru https://t.co/fYmyExGcqz so nam joohyuk fr is a bully?? wow im so disappointed twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… so nam joohyuk fr is a bully?? wow im so disappointed twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

yuri @seungwanniejie @foreverJaykee @Koreaboo Would you want your bully to lead a good life and have fans? Im not refering to nam joohyuk, but generally its not easy to forgive someone who made your life a living hell. Obviously you want to expose your bully when theyre at their peak not when literally no one knows them @foreverJaykee @Koreaboo Would you want your bully to lead a good life and have fans? Im not refering to nam joohyuk, but generally its not easy to forgive someone who made your life a living hell. Obviously you want to expose your bully when theyre at their peak not when literally no one knows them

Netizens scrutinize accusations against Nam Joo-Hyuk

The original accusation against Nam Joo-Hyuk, according to fans, had several discrepancies which hinted at the actor’s innocence. It was initially made to a tabloid outlet instead of a reputed new source. Fans say that this makes the veracity of the accusations questionable as tabloid journalism is known for spreading false sensationalized rumors.

Next, it was noted that the original accuser claimed to have been bullied by Nam Joo-Hyuk for six years. However, the accuser didn't take into account that the actor went to school with him for only three years during middle school. This was noted as a major discrepancy in the record of the complainant.

The third discrepancy was that the anonymous accuser subsequently changed his record to state that it was his friend who was the victim and not him. Fans took this as the final lie indicator.

All these inconsistencies convinced netizens of Nam Joo-Hyuk's innocence.

However, on June 28, a second allegation shook the fans of Nam Joo-Hyuk again. The allegations were more detailed thus making it difficult to find loopholes in the same.

Netizen brainstormed over the fresh allegations the internet. One netizen commented on the timing of the complaint and said:

I know a lot of people pointed out that the timing of the accusations was random but isn’t that at the discretion of the victim? Park Kyung’s bullying accusation occurred after his prime as well. But seeing that Nam Joo-Hyuk’s stock is at an all-time high due to Twenty-Five Twenty-One, it shouldn’t be too surprising.

Another fan rubbished the accusations and said that the number of allegations does not matter if there is no evidence to prove guilt. The fan said:

What does it have to do with the two revelations, when there is no evidence on both occasions, and even the first claim is constantly changing inconsistently? Even though he is not a victim, how can he be exposed twice?

One netizen pointed out that the fact that the mother of the alleged victim also gave her statement indicates that the accusation is real.

There are a lot of cases where children who have been abused do not tell their parents or even try to hide it, but when the parents say it, they say it is serious enough that even the parents know (the parents know that there is severe bullying).

It was noted by a netizen that several actors and K-pop idols are “witch-hunted” after a victim of bullying comes out. Therefore, the matter must be dealt with carefully and efforts must be made to unravel the truth without indulging in sensational fake news.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far