Nam Joo-hyuk finishes filming his last project Vigilante ahead of his military enlistment

On Tuesday, December 20, a representative from actor Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency Management SOOP shared that the actor has recently finished filming for his upcoming Disney+ drama Vigilante. The representative further informed fans that there is no follow-up schedule for the actor at the moment, and he is currently waiting for his draft notice.

The upcoming drama Vigilante has been adapted from a webtoon of the same name by writer Kim Kyu-sam. The drama presents the story of a university student majoring in civil service who chases criminals every weekend.

Nam Joo-hyuk’s character Ji Yong transforms into a Vigilante

Nam Joo-hyuk will essay the role of Ji Yong, a student who is enrolled at the police academy. As a child, Ji Yong lost his mother, who died at the hands of a local gangster. Following this devastating incident, the protagonist promised to exact revenge and punish all those who wronged him as well as his mother.

Ji Yong also works towards punishing criminals who have no fear despite the gruesome acts that they commit. Chasing and killing heinous criminals, he soon transforms into a Vigilante, taking the law into his own hands. He is undaunted and has no faith in the judiciary and thus embarks on a journey every weekend to punish everyone who is involved in any sort of crime.

Kim So-jin will portray the character of a sharp and clever reporter Choi Mi-ryeo, who gets an inkling of what Vigilante Ji Yong is up to. She is described as a firm journalist who is ethical and carries out her duties faithfully.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ji-tae will play the role of Jo Heon, an investigator and the head of the Metropolitan Investigation unit. He gets occupied with tracking down Vigilante Ji Yong as the latter grabs the attention of the media, people in business circles as well as important folks in politics. Jo Heon eventually gets the responsibility to catch him.

It will be interesting to watch Nam Joo-hyuk in an action-packed drama where he will be playing the anti-hero.

Following the filming of his latest project Vigilante, Nam Joo-hyuk is waiting for his military draft. His agency previously reported in October that the actor will enlist in December. However, the warrant has apparently not been issued yet, and the actor is still waiting for his enlistment date.

If the warrants get issued in December, then the actor will have to enlist after two or three weeks.

Nam Joo-hyuk has starred in a number of hit dramas

Having debuted as a model, Nam Joo-hyuk entered the South Korean entertainment industry as an actor. Since then, he has starred in many dramas and movies, and made a major breakthrough with his big screen debut in the historical film The Great Battle. The film brought him many awards and accolades, including Best New Actor at the reputed and prestigious Blue Dragon Awards.

He is well known for his roles in dramas including Moon Lovers, The Bride of Habaek, The School Nurse Files, The Light in Your Eyes, Start-Up, and many more. He recently starred in the Netflix hit series Twenty-Five Twenty-One, where he received praise and appreciation for his role as a reporter.

The upcoming eight-episode action-packed psychological thriller Vigilante is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

