Boasting a catalog of intriguing and diverse set of stories and plot lines, this year's October K-drama releases have once again heightened the fandom's expectations. While there's no doubt that the K-drama industry has been flourishing, now more than ever, with its fresh and binge-worthy plotlines that continuously raise its own standards and expectations, the upcoming shows set for release in October have cemented the industry's reputation.

Several beloved faces of the K-drama industry, like Cha Eun-woo, Suzy Bae, and more, will be returning to the screens, which has naturally excited their fans. Additionally, webtoon fans also await the releases of quite a handful of adaptations that have been stacked up on the list. With a diverse set of genres catering to a wide variety of audiences, there's no doubt that October will be an entertaining rollercoaster.

From mystery-thrillers to historical-fictions: 8 upcoming 2023 October K-drama releases to look out for

1) A Good Day To Be A Dog

The first on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is A Good Day To Be A Dog, starring Park Gyu-young, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and Lee Hyun-woo. The show, which is slated for release on October 11, is expected to consist of 14 episodes.

As an adaptation of a webtoon written by Lee Hye under the same name, the story follows the life of a cursed woman who turns into a dog every time she kisses a man. However, the plot thickens when she meets a man who's traumatized by dogs, whom she later finds out to be the only one who can break her from her curse.

2) Doona!

Expand Tweet

Next on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is a Netflix-produced show titled, Doona!, which is expected to air on October 20. Starring Suzy Bae and Yang Se-jong, the show stands as yet another webtoon adaptation, which was written by Min Song-ah under the name, Lee Doona!.

Consisting of nine episodes, the show takes the audience through the life of a college student who discovers that his roommate is a former K-pop sensation.

3) Moon In The Day

Expand Tweet

Yet another webtoon adaptation on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is Moon In The Day, which re-narrates the work of Heyum, titled, The Moon That Rises In The Day.

Starring Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Young-dae, On Joo-wan, and Jung Woong-in, the show revolves around the blossoming love between a man whose sense of time has been paused and a woman whose time flows by as fast as it can. The show is slated for release on October 25 and will be accessible through the streaming platform, Viki.

4) Castaway Diva

Expand Tweet

Presenting a shift in the genre, a romantic-comedy series starring Park Eun-bin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Hyo-jin, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Ju-hoon, is the next on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases.

Castaway Diva, slated for release on October 21, narrates the life of a middle-school girl with a dream of becoming a singer who gets deserted on an island for 15 years. When she gets rescued, she not only finds difficulties adjusting to the modern lifestyle but also positively moving towards her dream.

5) Strong Girl Nam-soon

The spin-off the one of the most popular and classic K-dramas, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, is the upcoming show, Strong Girl Nam-soon, that is slated for release on October 7.

Starring Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, and Byeon Woo-seok, the show narrates the life of a grandmother, mother, and daughter with supernatural strength who accidentally get involved in a drug case. The sixteen episodes are expected to be filled with supernatural activities and action events.

6) The Deal

Expand Tweet

Adding to the expanse of webtoon adaptations to the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is The Deal, which is based on the creation of Woo Nam 20 under the title, Deal or Goerae. The show, starring Yoo Seung-ho, Kim Dong-hwi, and Yoo Su-bin, revolves around three high-schoolmates who reunite for a night of drinks.

However, the night soon gets complex when the reunion unravels as an impulsive plan by the two friends to kidnap the third one. The series is slated for release on October 6 and will be accessible to the audience through Wavve.

7) EVILIVE

Another intriguing genre-shift on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is EVILIVE, starring Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Young-kwang, and Shin Jae-ha.

The show that's slated for release on October 14, revolves around the life of a declining lawyer who transforms into an upper-class villain after an encounter with a top-notch villain. The series, which is otherwise called Biography of the Wicked or Evil Life, is expected to be filled with dark themes and crime-based events.

8) My Dearest: Part 2

Expand Tweet

The last on the list of 2023 October K-drama releases is the continuation of My Dearest's first part, which was released on August 4, 2023. The historical-fiction drama revolves around the blossoming love between a man who has no interest in relationships and a woman who's still positive to find love even after two failed marriages.

Starring the same actors as in its first part, Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, and Lee Da-in, the show is slated for release on October 13 and is expected to consist of ten episodes.

With quite a handful of intriguing and diverse October K-drama releases slated for release this year, fans and K-drama enthusiasts can hardly wait for it to hit the screens.