An exciting piece of news arrived for Cha Eun-woo’s fans as his upcoming drama A Good Day To Be A Dog finally confirmed its release period. The drama will bring together the talents of renowned actress Park Gyu-young and actor Cha Eun-woo, while actor Lee Hyun-woo will join them as the third lead for the drama.

Expand Tweet

This drama will be a blend of comedy, romance, and fantasy and revolve around the story of a female lead, who battles an inevitable family curse of turning into a dog. Surprisingly, this curse can only be lifted with the help of the male lead.

Everything we know about Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day To Be A Dog

Release date and time

Expand Tweet

On August 22, 2023, the official release window for the highly-anticipated K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog was announced.

Although the exact date has not been disclosed, it was confirmed to air on a Wednesday of October 2023. The series will reportedly air only once a week, every Wednesday on MBC TV, and comprise a total of 14 episodes.

Main cast

A Good Day To Be A Dog will star three prolific K-drama actors in the lead roles. First is Cha Eun-woo, a K-pop idol from the group ASTRO, who has made a name for himself through notable roles in popular K-dramas like True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, Island, and more. He will play the role of Jin Seo-won.

Expand Tweet

Portraying the female protagonist, Han Hae-na, will be Park Gyu-young, who recently rocked the K-drama world with her appearance in the hit Netflix show Celebrity.

She has also played key roles in several well-received dramas like The Devil Judge, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and more. Additionally, she will be appearing in the upcoming second season of the Squid Game.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the role of the third lead character, Lee Boo-Gyeom, will be played by Lee Hyun-woo, who has appeared in dramas like Money Heist Korea-Joint Economic Area, Master of Study, To The Beautiful You, and many more. He embarked on his acting journey in the Korean entertainment world as a child actor.

Plot and characters

A Good Day To Be A Dog revolves around the female lead Han Hae-na, played by Park Gyu-young, a high school teacher burdened by an unusual curse. This curse, stemming from a family secret, transfigures individuals into dogs for six hours at midnight, following a kiss. The curse can only be undone if the same person kisses the transformed dog for a second time.

Despite desiring a normal life, Hae-na's predicament forces her to avoid kissing anyone to evade the curse, even when she dates someone. However, one fine day, an accidental kiss with Jin Seo-won, another male teacher at the high school, leads to unexpected consequences.

Seo-won, portrayed by Cha Eun-woo, is a charismatic teacher who is popular among students. Their brief interaction takes a twist when the curse affects Hae-na, compelling Seo-won to participate in reversing the curse by kissing her as a dog. However, unknown to Hae-na, Seo-won also harbors a secret—he is deeply afraid of dogs due to a traumatic past incident.

Expand Tweet

The series follows their journey as they navigate this peculiar twist of fate, unraveling the complexities of the curse and their relationship. As their lives become intertwined, the question arises—will they find love amid the complicated situation they find themselves in?

The unique premise, charming characters, and engaging storyline of the drama A Good Day To Be A Dog are sure to captivate viewers, promising an exciting and laughter-filled viewing experience. It has been adapted from the novel Onueldo Sarangseureobgae by Lee Hye, who has also penned popular dramas like See You In My 19th Life, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Though no official video teasers or trailers of A Good Day To Be A Dog have been released, it promises an exciting arrival in October 2023, and is sure to tickle audiences worldwide.