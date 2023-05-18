Squid Game: The Challenge - Potential release date and everything we know so far

Netflix’s upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge will transform the popular South Korean series into a competitive show. However, unlike the Korean show, the catch is - nobody will die if they get eliminated. Much like the series, the game show will begin with 456 players, which is how many characters there were in Squid Game as they compete for a grand prize of $4.56 million.

Netflix’s Tudum reads about the show:

"Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow."

While there is not a set date yet, Squid Game: The Challenge is set to premiere sometime in November 2023.

Squid Game: The Challenge will comprise of 10 episodes that were shot in the UK

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to tentatively hit the screens later this year. The series will turn the hit South Korean series by Hwang Dong-hyuk, which featured Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung, into the biggest reality show ever.

The upcoming competitive series will have 10 episodes that were shot in the United Kingdom. The show will have the contestants competing in games and challenges inspired by the show, but Squid Game: The Challenge will further include new and innovative games that will further test the players' ability to strategize, form alliances, and put their characters to the test.

The cash prize of the upcoming Squid Game show, which stands at $4.56 million, is the biggest cash prize yet for a reality series.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series said about the upcoming show:

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

He continued:

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

Hwang Dong-hyuk, on the other hand, previously expressed his concerns about the game show being inspired by Squid Game, stating that it goes against the message of the series. He described the original show as a “fable about modern capitalist society, " saying that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the entertainment industry and that he hopes that it is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall. He added:

"I know there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize."

Squid Game: The Challenge is produced by Studio Lambert, the All3Media-backed producer, which has also produced shows such as The Circle and The Garden. Other producers include the ITV Studios behind Channel 4, which produced series such as 24 Hours in A&E.

Serving as executive producers of the show are Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden.

Poll : 0 votes