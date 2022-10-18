Squid Game fame Lee Jung-jae and PD Hwang Dong-hyuk to receive the Order of Cultural Merit

On October 18, Korean media outlets reported that Squid Game fame Lee Jung-jae and PD Hwang Dong-hyuk will receive the prestigious Order of Cultural Merit from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk gained international fame and popularity, thanks to Netflix’s Squid Game.

The multi-ensemble wacky survival show created by PD Hwang Dong-hyuk stars Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, a gambler divorcee, who enters the life-threatening game to settle his debts and get the sole custody of his daughter.

The Order of Cultural Merit awarding ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 2 and is one of the most prestigious awards an artist can receive from their country.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae might not attend the awarding ceremony to receive the Order of Cultural Merit

While PD Hwang Dong-hyuk might attend the awards ceremony in person, Lee Jung-jae will be sending a pre-recorded message, expressing his gratitude. Lee is currently not in the country and hence will not be able to attend the ceremony in person.

For the unversed, The Order of Cultural Merit is awarded to artists who have contributed to the growth and progress of Korean culture and performing arts internationally.

The President of South Korea bestows it in five grades - Geumgwan (Gold Crown first class), Eungwan (Silver Crown second class), Bhagwan (Precious Crown third class), Okgwan (Jeweled Crown fourth class), and finally, Hwagwan (Flower Crown fifth class).

Several popular Korean artists, including BTS members, Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho, have won it at different points in their careers.

PD Hwang Dong-hyuk created Squid Game after a long period of struggle with his work and debt. His personal crisis combined with his life experiences enabled him to write the script for Squid Game, a story centered around extreme competition against the backdrop of a modern capitalist society where greed and ambition are far greater than human life.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon and Anupam Tripathi amongst others.

The show was a massive success across the world and became the first Korean drama to feature in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched TV shows chart. It was also the number one show in at least 94 countries, including English-speaking nations like the U.S. and the UK. According to information available until July 2022, Squid Game surpassed Netflix’s Stranger Things as the most-watched show on the platform.

The series also earned nominations in major American award shows including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. PD Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award whereas lead protagonist Lee Jung-jae was awarded the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award.

PD Hwang Dong-hyuk cast Lee Jung-jae as his main protagonist to reinvent the image of a charismatic leading man into something of a more humane, grey-shaded character.

Lee Jung-jae to be paid a whopping $700,000 USD per episode for Squid Game season 2

According to media reports, the talented actor will be paid a whopping $700,000 USD per episode for the second season of the drama. While the number of episodes for the second season has not yet been revealed, based on the first season's 9-episode trend, he could be paid $6.3 million USD for the second season.

Furthermore, Lee Jung-jae and PD Hwang Dong-hyuk will receive a large incentive pay of around $70 million USD for the second season, which will have a much higher production budget.

The show has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere next year.

