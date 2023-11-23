Netflix drops the first official teaser of Park Seo-joon and Han Seo-hee starring drama "Gyeongseong Creature"

On November 23, 2023, Netflix dropped the latest teaser of its upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature, which stars Park Seo-joon, Han Seo-hee, Wi Ha-joon, and Claudia Kim, among others. The highly anticipated drama is set in Korea in 1945, which was under Japan's colonial rule.

The dramatic initial encounter between Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) and Yoon Chae-ok (Han Seo-hee) in the latest Gyeongseong Creature teaser introduces us to the disparate worlds of the two characters. Despite appearing to follow different routes, the two heroes eventually meet at Ongseong Hospital and encounter a monster there.

Fans are overjoyed at the thought of seeing their favorite actors on the screen. Part 1 of the drama will be released on December 22, and Part 2 will be released on January 5.

Official teaser of Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon and Han Seo-hee has fans on the edge of their seats

The opening scene of the most recent official teaser starts with Park Seo-joon appearing as an affluent and sophisticated individual strolling across a pitch-black street at night. Additionally, his voice-over plays in the background as part of his narration of the story, where he says,

"Spring found its way unusually quickly to Gyeongseong that year."

As Park Seo-joon realizes he is being pursued by another party, the preview switches to him and Han Seo-hee aiming pistols at each other on the same street. The sequence is then followed by a montage where he is seen entering an antique collector's store, which is then followed by another scene of Han So-hee walking through 1945's Gyeongseong.

After that, a montage showcases the exciting action scenes—gunfights, pursuit scenes, spectacular explosions, and more—that will be included in the forthcoming K-drama. Clad in the attire of the 1945 colonial era, the entire cast and its plot have promised a thrilling and power-packed story to its viewers.

In the forthcoming mystery-horror drama, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee play prominent roles. Apart from being widely recognized in his own country, the Itaewon Class actor, Park Seo-joon, has been progressively becoming more well-known abroad courtesy of his lead performances in many K-dramas, his Hollywood debut in The Marvels, and his cameo presence in the 2016 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

In a similar vein, Han So-Hee is known for her multidimensional and versatile performances in shows such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss.

Additionally, actress Claudia Kim, who previously starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Avengers: Age of Ultron, will also be gracing the drama's cast list. Furthermore, South Korean star Wi Ha-joon, who starred in extremely popular shows such as Squid Game and Little Women, is also included in the star-studded cast.

Fans are extremely excited over the new teaser release on November 23, 2023, and they flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their praises.

More about the upcoming Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the initial phases of 1945, when Japan ruled Korea, the genre-blending drama will take viewers to a world laden with mystery and intrigue. Two young individuals, the focus of the story, battle for their lives in Gyeongseong, or modern-day Seoul, after encountering strange creatures that were created out of greed. But it appears that a threat far bigger than the monsters themselves could exist.

In Gyeongseong Creature, Jang Tae-sang, played by Park Seo-joon, is a wealthy and intelligent man who is considered a reliable source of information and a skilled individual. The Itaewon Class actor brings to life the wealthy pawnshop owner, Jang Tae-sang. Additionally, Han So-hee will be depicting the professional detective Yoon Chae-ok, who is on a mission to search for her long-lost mother.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon portrays the character of Kwon Jun-taek, who is Jang Tae-sang's closest friend and a soldier. This has further heightened the anticipation of its viewers all across the globe.

The highly awaited K-drama will have its worldwide premiere on December 22, 2023. Subsequently, its second installment will be released on January 5, 2024.