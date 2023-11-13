Gyeongseong Creature : Release date, cast, trailer, episode details and more

The K-Drama Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 Gyeongseong (now Seoul) under colonial rule. The show will feature an entrepreneur and a sleuth battling a monster born from human greed. Moreover, written by Kang Eun-Kyung and directed by Jeong Dong-yun, the show promises a unique horror experience.

The K-drama features Park Seo Joon, who recently appeared in The Marvels as Prince Yan. So, fans of Park Seo Joon have a virtual treat in store as the series is set to premiere on December 22, 2023.

Additionally, the show will be released in two parts, with the second installment arriving on January 5, 2024. With that in mind, let's explore everything about this highly-anticipated K-Drama.

Where will Gyeongseong Creature stream?

A still from the teaser (Image via Netflix K-Content)

Like many K-Dramas, Netflix will be the streaming home for Gyeongseong Creature. Viewers can catch both parts of this eagerly awaited series on the platform.

Who is the cast?

As per ABS CBN News, here is the confirmed ensemble cast of the show:

Park Seo-jun stars as Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy pawnshop owner.

Han So-hee will play the character of Yoon Chae-ok, a skilled sleuth.

Wi Ha-jun portrays Kwon Jun-taek, a soldier and Tae-sang's best friend.

Claudia Kim will take on the role of Maeda, a powerful family's mistress.

Kim Hae-sook portrays Nawol-daek, a butler at Tae-sang's pawnshop.

Cho Han-cheul will play Yoon Joong-won, Chae-ok's father.

Is there a trailer for Gyeongseong Creature Yet?

As of now, Netflix has released an initial teaser for Gyeongseong Creature. The teaser gives a glimpse into the gripping narrative and intense action set in 1945, during the Japanese colonial rule in South Korea. It shows a tense scene in a Gyeongseong hospital with humans and creatures.

Tae-sang, a wealthy, knowledgeable man, and Chae-ok, a survival expert and tracker, face desperate situations, suggesting thrilling action. Furthermore, the poster of the show heightens the fear. It shows masked figures in a hospital, carrying a large container while being surrounded by armed people.

The dark, stressful setting and eerie color scheme amplify the ominous mood. The poster's texts, "Spring of 1945" and "There were humans and creatures in a hospital of Gyeongseong," insinuated the presence of monsters.

How many episodes will Gyeongseong Creature have?

The first season will consist of ten episodes. Moreover, each episode is expected to be around 60 minutes long. Thus, providing a detailed exploration of its unique historical and sci-fi blended storyline.

What does Gyeongseong mean?

Before its renaming to Seoul, South Korea's capital was known as Gyeongseong. The Japanese Empire, which controlled the country in the early 1900s, named the capital. They maintained control until the end of World War II in 1945. The upcoming show, Gyeongseong Creature, will blend war themes with supernatural creatures in the storyline.

Closing comments

All in all, Gyeongseong Creature offers a thrilling blend of history and horror, set in 1945 Seoul under Japanese rule. This Netflix series, starring Park Seo Joon and Han So-hee, revolves around the fight against a monstrous embodiment of human greed.

With a compelling cast and a unique storyline that combines historical elements with sci-fi, the show is set to captivate audiences with its ten-episode run. The anticipation is high for this K-Drama, promising intense action and a deep dive into a dark, supernatural narrative.