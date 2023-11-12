Where to watch Gyeongseong Creature online? Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Netflix released the first teaser poster and trailer for the much-anticipated thriller and sci-Fi drama Gyeongseong Creature, creating a buzz on social media among the K-drama community on November 12, 2023.

Prominent actors, including Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, have been cast together for the first time.

Expand Tweet

The drama is scheduled to be released in two parts over consecutive months.

Gyeongseong Creature will release on December 22

Expand Tweet

The upcoming series Gyeongseong Creature Part 1, comprising seven episodes, is slated to release on December 22, while Part 2 will air on January 5, 2024, with the remaining three episodes. The drama will be available to stream on Netflix, and each episode will have a duration of 60 minutes.

According toNetflixx, the official synopsis of Gyeonseong Creature reads:

"Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed."

Expand Tweet

The main cast of the upcoming series Gyeongseong Creature consists of Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul, and Wi Ha-joon.

Park Seo-joon is set to portray the character of Jang Tae-sang in the upcoming series. Tae-sang is a wealthy man in the city who has the most reliable and authentic information. He has problem-solving abilities and a charming appearance and is a brainiac.

The actor recently made a special appearance in The Marvels, playing the role of Prince Yan. The actor is known for many other dramas, including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and others.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee is set to play the role of Yoon Chae-ok. She is famous in Gyeongseong for discovering missing people and is referred to as a todugun. As her mother went missing 10 years ago, she has struggled throughout her life, traveling through China, Manchuria, and other places with her father.

She has learned substantial skills, including using knives, guns, and handling sophisticated machines. She gets involved with Tae-sang, and the two embark on a journey to find missing people.

Han So-hee is known for dramas like Nevertheless, My Name, The World of the Marriage, among others.

Additionally, Kim Soo-hyun is set to portray the role of the family mistress known as Maeda, who controls the Gyeongseong area.

The veteran actress Kim Hae-sook will breathe life into Geumokdang's Butler known as Nawol-daek. She's currently starring in the ongoing drama Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Also, senior actor Cho Han-cheul is set to chronicle the role of Yoon Chae-ok's father, Yoon Joong-won.

Wi Ha-joon will play the role of Tae-sang's close friend and a soldier called Kwon Jun-taek in Gyeongseong Creature. He was last seen in the hit Disney+ drama, The Worst of Evil.

In the latest trailer released by Netflix for Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee are seen carrying intense expressions as they are about to chase down something frightening. The scene shifts, showing them running away from a threatening situation, holding hands together.

K-drama fans can catch up upcoming series on December 22, 2023.