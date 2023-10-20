Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won confirmed for upcoming tvN romance drama Graduation

On October 19, 2023, tvN confirmed that Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won are set to star in the upcoming romance and melodrama Graduation, where the duo will portrayed as the love interests, bringing the Noona Romance genre to eager K-drama fans.

The upcoming drama Graduation revolves around a love story in which a man and a woman, who once trained together as students, find their way back to each other after years as academy instructors, reigniting an old and incomplete romance. According to MydramaList, the synopsis is as follows:

"Graduation will tell the romance story of a man and a woman who were a couple back when they were still studying and got reunited as academy instructors now that they are already adults."

Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won are prepared to take on the main lead roles in the drama, where they will meet at different phases of their lives and rekindle an old chapter.

Wi Ha-joon will fall in love with his first love again in the upcoming drama Graduation

Graduation will be directed by director Ahn Pan-seok, renowned for his slice-of-life dramas like Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, Heard it Through the Grapevine, Secret Love Affair, White Tower, South of the Border, and others.

With him at the helm, K-drama fans are eagerly anticipating the new story he will convey through his storytelling skills. Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon is set to portray the character of Lee Jun-ho, who attains a high-ranking position at a large company that secures his career but soon resigns for personal reasons. Following his resignation, he returns to the academy where he once learned many things and reunites with his old instructor and teacher, Seo Hye-jin, a character to be played by Jung Ryeo-won, after over a decade, creating a new chapter in her life.

In the past, Jun-ho received training and education from Hye-jin and considered her his first love. Even while working for an elite company, he couldn't forget his first love, and upon his return to the same academy where he gained life experiences, Hye-jin couldn't believe what her former student was doing, feeling her life was taking an unexpected turn from her previous plans.

Hye-jin worked as a Korean language teacher at a famous private institution located in Daechi, Gangnam for decades. Thanks to her teachings, Jun-ho was able to gain admission to a prestigious university, which significantly boosted his career and made him a well-known name in the aforementioned neighborhood.

While some K-drama fans are excited to see Wi Ha-joon in a leading role, others are eager to witness the chemistry between the two despite a twelve-year age gap. Needless to say, they are thrilled to see Wi Ha-joon in a drama by one of their favorite directors.

Graduation will be written by the screenwriter Park Kyung-hwa, and more details about the upcoming romance drama will soon be released by tvN.

In recent news, Wi Ha-joon is starring in the ongoing Disney+ drama The Worst of Evil alongside Ji Chang-wook, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the series.

The upcoming drama Graduation is slated to be released in 2024, and fans can't wait to see Wi Ha-joon in the lead role.