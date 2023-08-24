"Can't wait": K-drama fans go wild over Ji Chang-wook's new stills for The Worst of Evil

Disney+ Korea released the latest stills of Ji Chang-wook for The Worst of Evil on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The stills showcased four different facets of the actor that convey everything he is experiencing through his eyes. The upcoming series is set in the 1990s and has an interesting plot line. It follows undercover law enforcement agents infiltrating a vast criminal syndicate responsible for illicit drug trafficking across Korea, China, and Japan.

Disney+ Korea released the recent stills on its social media accounts and they show Ji Chang-wook exuding a detective-like aura. He is seen deeply engrossed in work which only creates a tense atmosphere. The actor's eyes speak volumes, holding numerous untold stories that are poised to unfold in the upcoming drama.

Upon catching sight of Ji Chang-wook's latest stills, fans took to social media to express their excitement about his return to the action genre in dramas. They flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with their joy and excitement about the same, with one fan even saying:

"Sooo excited": K-drama fans can't get enough of Ji Chang-wook's new stills for The Worst of Evil

Upon the release of the new stills of Ji Chang-wook by the streaming platforms, K-drama fans were overjoyed, celebrating the return of Ji Chang-wook. Fans know the actor for his action roles and witnessing him in the genre again has only made them happy.

His last full-fledged action roles were in The K2 in 2016 and Healer in 2014. Naturally, the excitement is palpable, as he will finally be showcasing this much-awaited side after several years.

The stills have already generated a buzz among K-Drama fans, and their reactions on social media show the same.

In the upcoming series, the actor is set to take the role of Park Joon-mo, a police officer who infiltrates a gang to investigate drug-related activities. He's joined by another notable actor, Wi Ha-joon, who will play the leader of a criminal organization named Jung Gi-cheol.

Apart from the stills of Ji, Disney+ Korea also unveiled the latest stills featuring Wi Ha-joon.

Disney Plus had previously released a poster for The Worst of Evil, shedding light on how the duo will be part of the same organization but emit different vibes. Fans are incredibly excited and eagerly await its September air date.

The drama is directed by Park Geun-beom and Han Dong-wook.

More about Ji Chang-wook

The actor is a renowned South Korean actor and singer. He gained prominence by portraying the lead character Dong-hae in the daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011). He has held significant lead roles in various television shows like Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, Backstreet Rookie, The Sound of Magic, and If You Wish Upon Me.

Ji concluded his partnership with Glorious Entertainment in March 2023. By March 14, 2023, he was in the process of setting up his own agency alongside his manager, who had been his collaborator for over a decade. Subsequently, in April 2023, he inked a contract with Spring Company.

The Worst of Evil is slated to premiere on September 27, 2023, on Disney Plus.