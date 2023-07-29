Ji Chang-wook and Ryu Seung-ryong reportedly in talks to star in upcoming drama Pine

On July 28, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Ji Chang-wook and Ryu Seung-ryong are reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming drama, titled Pine, adapted from an eponymous webtoon. Responding to the reports, Ji Chang-wook 's agency confirmed that he has indeed received an offer from the production team of Pine.

However, the project is just one among several offers the actor has received, and he is currently in the process of carefully considering all of them.

Similarly, veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong's agency, Prain TPC, has also confirmed that Pine is one of the projects he has been offered.

Set in the 1970s, the drama revolves around an uncle and his nephew, who upon receiving an invitation to venture out to the West Sea, decide to embark on a treasure-hunting journey, seeking an escape from their current life as sellers of counterfeit goods.

Ji Chang-wook is set to chronicle the role of Hee-dong, who will do anything to survive

The upcoming historical drama is an adaptation of the popular webtoon Pine, created by Yoon Tae Ho, who is also known for Misaeng, another successful webtoon.

In this historical drama, Ji Chang-wook is set to portray the role of Hee-dong, the nephew who embarks on an unprecedented journey with his uncle Gwan-seok (reportedly played by Ryu Seung-ryong) to discover long-forgotten artifacts and ceramics from different countries and regions.

The duo used to work as counterfeit sellers, dealing in imitated artifacts in various areas. However, in their quest to escape their unfulfilling lives, they decide to seek out the real and forgotten artifacts of the West Sea and do something better.

Pine revolves around a true story that occurred in 1975, when a 200-ton merchant ship carrying an extensive array of artifacts, including 7 million in Chinese currency and 22,000 Song and Yuan ceramics, was unearthed near Sinan, Jeollanam province.

The upcoming drama will be helmed by director Kang Yoon-sung, who is famous for Big Bet seasons one and two, Hong Kong Within Me, The Outlaws, The Roundup, and others.

Naturally, fans are eager for Ji Chang-wook and veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong to confirm their casting offers for the historical drama Pine.

More about Ji Chang-wook and Ryu Seung-ryong

Ji Chang-wook gained immense popularity through his portrayal of Ta Hwan in the historical drama Empress Ki, which significantly contributed to his rising fame. On April 7, 2023, it was revealed that he had recently inked a contract with Spring Company, a newly established agency founded by his longtime manager.

Apart from his standout role in Empress Ki, Ji Chang-wook is recognized for his remarkable performances in various other projects such as Healer, Melting Me Softly, The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, and several others.

Ryu Seung-ryong, a prominent South Korean actor, initially entered the world of acting through theater, and over time, has emerged as one of the most accomplished names in Korean film and television.

Notably, in 2013, he took on the lead role in Miracle in Cell No. 7, a movie that went on to become the third highest-grossing Korean film ever. Furthermore, in 2019, he starred in the comedy film Extreme Job, which currently holds the title of being the second highest-grossing film of all time in South Korea.

Apart from these significant achievements, Ryu Seung-ryong has also been recognized for his outstanding work in various other projects, including Life Is Beautiful, Portrait of a Family, Perhaps Love, and many more.

Ryu Seung-ryong is set to appear in the upcoming drama Moving, while Ji Chang-wook has been confirmed for Welcome to Samdalri.