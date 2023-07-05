The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon confirmed to lead upcoming film Revolver, alongside Ji Chang-wook

On July 4, 2023, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Lim Ji-yeon from The Glory has been confirmed to star in an upcoming film, titled Revolver. In response to the aforementioned media outlet's report, the actress' agency confirmed the news:

"It's true that Lim Ji-yeon is appearing in 'Revolver.' She is currently filming for the movie."

It was also reported that Ji Chang-wook and Jeon Do-yeon have reportedly joined the cast of Revolver.

The upcoming film reportedly chronicles the tale of a former law enforcement officer, who exhibits strong determination when it comes to his aims and objectives.

Lim Ji-yeon is set to play the role of Jung Yoon-sun

As Lim Ji-yeon is confirmed for the upcoming film Revolver, fans are excited that they will get to witness the on-screen chemistry between Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon.

Lim Ji-yeon has been cast as Jung Yoon-sun, a character who joins forces with protagonist Soo Young to attain her personal objectives. No accurate details have been released by the production team which characters will be played by Ji Chang-wook and Jeon Do-yeon.

According to previous reports, there is news that actor Ji Chang-wook has been selected for the lead role in the film. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether he will be portraying the former police officer or the role of Kim Hye-kyung. Fans, however, are debating that Jeon Do-yeon will portray the former police officer.

MyDramaList also stated that Ji Chang-wook is expected to take on the role of the former police officer, while Jeon Do-yeon is set to portray the character of Kim Hye-kyung.

Revolver will be directed by Oh Seung-uk, renowned for his previous works such as Kilimanjaro, The Shameless, and No Blood No Tears, among others. It is worth noting that he has also worked as a screenwriter in the past.

Jeon Do-yeon has previously worked with director Oh Seung-uk for the 2015 film, The Shameless. The film was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

Revolver commenced production in June, and is reportedly targeting completion soon enough for a submission to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

More about Lim Ji-yeon

Ji-yeon, represented by Artist Company, is known for her work on both the stage and the screen. She started her acting journey by participating in stage plays and short films. In 2014, she made her notable feature film debut, taking on a leading role in the erotic thriller, Obsessed.

Currently, she is reportedly in a relationship with her co-star from The Glory, Lee Do Hyun. In addition to her film work, she has also appeared in various dramas, including Rose Mansion, Money Heist Korea: Join Economic Part 2, Welcome 2 Life, and Doctors.

Ji-yeon is currently starring in the ongoing drama, Lies Hidden in my Garden, alongside Kim Tae-hee.

