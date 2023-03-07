Ji Chang-wook is reportedly in talks to star in upcoming film Revolver alongside Jeon Do-yeon

On March 7, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that actor Ji Chang-wook is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming film Revolver alongside Jeon Do-yeon.

Responding to the report, the actor’s agency, Glorious Entertainment, confirmed that he has received a casting offer for the upcoming film and is currently reviewing it.

Revolver follows the story of an ex-police officer with a stubborn and firm personality. He is someone who is determined concerning his goals and objectives.

Ji Chang-wook’s role in the upcoming film Revolver, his expiration of contract with agency, and more

It has been reported that actor Ji Chang-wook will play the lead role in the film, but there’s no news on whether he will be playing the role of a former police officer or the role of Kim Hye-kyung. Many fans are debating whether Jeon Do-yeon will chronicle the role of the former police officer.

As per MyDramaList, Ji Chang-wook will play the role of the former police officer and Jeon Do-yeon will play the character of Kim Hye-young. Fans are waiting for further details regarding the actors’ characters and are ready for the exciting duo.

The upcoming film Revolver will be helmed by the director Oh Seung-uk, who is known for his projects including Kilimanjaro, The Shameless, No Blood No Tears, and others. He has previously worked as a screenwriter.

Alongside the casting news, Glorious Entertainment also confirmed that Ji Chang-wook has decided to part ways with the agency, and they wished him farewell and added that they will root for his future endeavors. The agency released an official statement stating that their contract with the actor has expired and will not be renewed. His future affiliation with a new agency is yet to be decided.

At present, the actor hasn’t signed with any agency and is reportedly a free agent. Fans were elated that he chose to put an end to one of the chapters of his life and excited to see what the future has in store for the actor.

Apart from Ji Chang-wook, Jeon Do-yeon recently wrapped up her Netflix hit series Crash Course in Romance, which has generated the most buzz among K-drama fans in 2023 so far. The show was a huge success both in South Korea and internationally. Episode 16 of the drama reached among the top 10 highest-rated Korean dramas on Korean TV cable with 17% viewership ratings as per Nielsen Korea.

More about Ji Chang-wook and Jeon Do-yeon

The famous South Korean actor rose to fame and recognition after starring in the hit historical drama Empress Ki and thriller drama Healer. The actor was discharged from his military duty in 2019 and has since starred in several dramas, including The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, Lovestruck in the City, and others.

Meanwhile, Jeon Do-yeon is one of the most renowned actresses in South Korea. The actress has won many accolades, including Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Secret Sunshine. She has appeared in many dramas, including The Good Wife, Lost, and Until We Can Love. She is also known for her films, including Ashfall, Birthday, Way Back Home, and others.

Ji Chang-wook is reportedly set to play the lead role in the upcoming dramas Welcome to Samdalri and The Worst of Evil, while Jeon Do-yeon’s upcoming Netflix film Kill Bok Soon is slated to premiere on March 31, 2023.

The upcoming film Revolver is reportedly set to begin filming in 2023.

