“Atleast make him suffer”: Viewers slam Crash Course in Romance episode 15 for rushing Ji Dong-hui’s story

Crash Course in Romance viewers let go of the few loopholes present in the context of disappearing characters, but the latest episode has them bashing the show for rushed writing.

Warning: This article contains spoilers, read at your discretion.

The romcom-thriller drama released its second-last episode, number 15, on March 4 amidst much anticipation. The excitement was mowed down when viewers were just 25 minutes in of the 1 hour 15 minute long episode.

The reason behind their disappointment was Ji Dong-hui (Shin Jae-ha), aka the serial killer, killing approximately four people to “protect” Choi Chi-yeol (Jung Kyung-ho) and then jumping off the hospital roof.

livin'person 🌻 @yjjwz_



#CrashCourseInRomance

Ep15 to be honest, seeing donghui just died right away leaving the pain and trauma to other people doesn't enough for me.....I MEAN LIKE ATLEAST MAKE HIM SUFFER or he can be the better person as chiyeol can help him for that

On South Korean online community forums and even international Twitter, viewers expressed their frustration with the easy punishment Dong-hui received for his crimes. For many, his death in a suicidal manner seemed useless after multiple episodes of buildup.

"This part has loopholes": Fans call Crash Course in Romance episode 15 disappointing after it closes off Dong-hui’s storyline

maama Namere||5523☆-☆ @mankulatah_ #CrashCourseInRomanceEp15 Writer-nim This part has loopholes. Why didn't you let Ji Donghui stay alive face the law so that he could be punished accordingly for his crimes because there's a witness(Hae-e)? #CrashCourseInRomanceEp15 Writer-nim This part has loopholes. Why didn't you let Ji Donghui stay alive face the law so that he could be punished accordingly for his crimes because there's a witness(Hae-e)? https://t.co/hrBIfbEWbn

Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon starrer Crash Course in Romance swiftly became one of the most trending K-dramas recently. The romcom story, written by Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo-famed scriptwriter Yang Hee-seung, was quickly touted as "one of the comfort K-dramas" as it blended a refreshing romantic plotline with a thriller story.

However, things went downhill when episode 15 was released recently; as the second last episode, it showcased the final confrontation between Chi-yeol, Haeng-seon, and Dong-hui. In the same episode, Chi-yeol learnt about Dong-hui’s real identity, his obsession with him, and even caught him red-handed trying to kill Haeng-seon in the hospital.

tin 🐳 @yvnhwan



#CrashCourseInRomance

Ep15 chiyeol doing his popular kick to save haengseon and haee from mr. ji

The face-off between the two was only for a few minutes, as Dong-hui ran to the roof, had a heated discussion with Chi-yeol, and jumped off the roof as he had nothing left to “protect” anymore. Dong-hui was a wanted man who had killed at least two people that the police knew of (otherwise he had killed four).

Viewers were heavily disappointed to see Dong-hui take his own life in a matter of seconds without any guilt. As one viewer pointed out, his reveal was implied to be the "final showdown" since the show's writers and directors built a murder mystery since episode 1.

𝒑𓅫 @weiwink

whatever.. I couldn't care less abt any of those sideplots.



they build up the donghui side plot since epi 1 in a way that it would serve as the final showdown. but suddenly they tossed it aside & now the exam cheating scandal is the major point.. whatever.. I couldn't care less abt any of those sideplots.

Moreover, the rest of the episode showed a time lapse where it seemed that everyone had forgotten about Dong-hui, even Chi-yeol. Fans were also frustrated by this arc, as they discussed how the former was the only real confidante of Chi-yeol but he seemed to never mention him again, excluding the days he was depressed.

Take a look at what fans had to say about episode 15 of Crash Course in Romance:

aaaaa @jungstar31



No one remembers him after that scene WHAT IS THIS HAHAHAHAH

must be the comedy of “romantic comedy” rather than mystery 🫠



on a serious note why did they add so much of plot for donghui and ep.14 for him to k word so fast No one remembers him after that scene WHAT IS THIS HAHAHAHAH must be the comedy of "romantic comedy" rather than mystery 🫠

aaaaa @jungstar31



he had to pay for all his crimes and thereafter live a decent life

FINAL COURSE IN ROMANCE

donghui's action weren't justifiable but he deserved to repent all his crime, get diagnosed and get that appropriate treatment he had to pay for all his crimes and thereafter live a decent life FINAL COURSE IN ROMANCE

단 @YoonJungwan



I'm sorry but having Donghui's character commit s screams poor writing. Literally no accountability. And this is why its still such a norm in SK for such things. I'm glad ys as viewers arent eating this shit up. Quite disappointed in that.

fre⁺⁺ @jangyunbok



#CrashCourseInRomance

Ep15 wkwk ril. emg bener w minggu lalu berdoa biar kasusnya donghui diselesein cepet, tp ini kecepetan??!! tRUS KNP HARUS S WORD DI DEPANNYA CHIYEOL YAALLAH NYIKSA CHIYEOL BANGET

단 @YoonJungwan ‍ ‍ I didnt mind the murder subplot of the drama but they did not do justice in wrapping it up. No one had justice. Not even Donghui himself. I didnt mind the murder subplot of the drama but they did not do justice in wrapping it up. No one had justice. Not even Donghui himself. 😮‍💨😮‍💨

단 @YoonJungwan @heloseren They literally threw everything in in todays episode. It was an overload of unnecessary scenes too. Sighhh I dont know if we expected too much🥶 @heloseren They literally threw everything in in todays episode. It was an overload of unnecessary scenes too. Sighhh I dont know if we expected too much🥶

eren’s lawyer 💭 @heloseren @YoonJungwan so disappointing for real, like if they can’t maintain a thriller plot then they should’ve just stick to romcom @YoonJungwan so disappointing for real, like if they can’t maintain a thriller plot then they should’ve just stick to romcom

🏝 r o s e ˎˊ˗ @kdramasrose



I'd have preferred if they had given it a better closure perhaps at the end of this ep instead of bringing in Haee's birth mom



Tbh even though I'm not a big fan of the murder plot, I think it would have been better if they didn't rush Dong-hui's death I'd have preferred if they had given it a better closure perhaps at the end of this ep instead of bringing in Haee's birth mom

Meanwhile, as expected, episode 15 of Crash Course in Romance recorded the highest viewership ratings for the show. As per Nielsen Korea, it hit 15.5% nationwide and 18.4% Seoul-wide. It shifted the gears of the show back to a family drama from thriller, as it had another conflict to be resolved -- the return of Hae-e’s biological mother, Haeng-seon’s elder sister.

The popularity of Crash Course in Romance was also evident through Good Data Corporation’s weekly most buzzworthy drama list; the romcom ranked first in the fourth week of February, making it top the list for the seventh consecutive time.

