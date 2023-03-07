“The most random appearance”: Crash Course in Romance finale receives mixed review from netizens

The Crash Course in Romance finale, which released on March 5, ended with an outpour of mixed reactions from viewers worldwide. As one of the most trending dramas both domestically and internationally, the Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon starrer’s downhill was predicted when episode 15 aired on March 4.

Among the adults, the ending showed Nam Haeng-seon studying to become a sports instructor, Nam Jae-woo and Kim Young-joo not only dating, but the latter being pregnant, and Choi Chi-yeol passionately supporting Haeng-seon in her studies.

In the kids’ storyline, Hae-e, Geon-hu, Sun-jae, Hui-jae, and Su-a received more positive responses in comparison to the adults’ stories. Many viewers showcased their disappointment at the loopholes that still remain, along with the sudden disappearances of characters and even a subplot that wasn’t fully utilized.

the way the writer just included her solely for dragging the plot DHHFHG



#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16

the most random appearance and farewell i've ever seen for a character in kdramaland lmfao she really said "my role is done, bye." the way the writer just included her solely for dragging the plot DHHFHG

Crash Course in Romance finale hits big in viewership ratings, not in storyline

The romcom, which many touted as their comfort drama, unfortunately ended with its finale receiving a highly mixed response. Crash Course in Romance’s finale raked in a massive 17% viewership nationwide and 19.7% in Seoul, however, the discourse around how the romcom ended isn’t all positive.

Several storylines in the drama rattled viewers. One is what many think to be a forced romance between Jae-woo and Young-joo. The latter was the first to confess her feelings for the former. Considering she was classmates with Haeng-seon, Young-joo too is supposed to be around 35 years old. Jae-woo, too, is a middle-aged man.

Additionally, Young-joo told Dan-ji's mom that she was pregnant. This detail did not sit right with many viewers, who were already on the fence with the forced romantic storyline.

dylan @heedolvr i think the ccir writers lowk thought we’d eat up jaewoo and youngjoo being together bc their characters are so loveable but it honestly just feels forced and random i think the ccir writers lowk thought we’d eat up jaewoo and youngjoo being together bc their characters are so loveable but it honestly just feels forced and random

Sami 🧸 @moonchild644 it was nice that everyone got a happy ending but there were 2 things I had a problem with. 1) Sua mum being some sort of consultant :/ 2) the relationship between Jaewoo and Yeongjoo seemed so forced finished #CrashCourseInRomance Ep16 the ending was cuteit was nice that everyone got a happy ending but there were 2 things I had a problem with. 1) Sua mum being some sort of consultant :/ 2) the relationship between Jaewoo and Yeongjoo seemed so forced #CrashCourseInRomance finished #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 the ending was cute 😊 it was nice that everyone got a happy ending but there were 2 things I had a problem with. 1) Sua mum being some sort of consultant :/ 2) the relationship between Jaewoo and Yeongjoo seemed so forced #CrashCourseInRomance

-Still think Ji would've been better in jail

-Haengja's subplot is not important

-Jaewoo IS talented & my fav character here

-Happy for all of them (esp Huijae)

-Haeyi got taller?



I'm glad I watched this ongoing with yall. I've missed this. Luv 🫶 #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 DONE!-Still think Ji would've been better in jail-Haengja's subplot is not important-Jaewoo IS talented & my fav character here-Happy for all of them (esp Huijae)-Haeyi got taller?I'm glad I watched this ongoing with yall. I've missed this. Luv 🫶 #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 DONE!-Still think Ji would've been better in jail-Haengja's subplot is not important-Jaewoo IS talented & my fav character here-Happy for all of them (esp Huijae)-Haeyi got taller?I'm glad I watched this ongoing with yall. I've missed this. Luv 🫶

#CrashCourseInRomance I loved all the ending relationships. They’re new beginnings for all. BUT idk about Jae-woo and young-joo. It felt rushed and ‘improper’ in a way. It felt out of the blue and almost as if young-joo pushed for it. #CrashCourseInRomance Ep16 I loved all the ending relationships. They’re new beginnings for all. BUT idk about Jae-woo and young-joo. It felt rushed and ‘improper’ in a way. It felt out of the blue and almost as if young-joo pushed for it.#CrashCourseInRomance #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 https://t.co/ih0BcKDOa2

The second subplot was of Haeng-ja, Hae-e’s biological mother, returning after over a decade in episode 14 and leaving for good in the next episode, i.e. the finale. Many expressed frustration at the addition of her character, which they discussed wasn’t even properly carved out.

Some viewers also mentioned that the subplot seemed "unnecessary," including the moment when Hae-e yells hurtful things at Haeng-seon and is never shown apologizing for it.

athenalittlefoot @silvernitratex1 i honestly didnt understand the need for hae-e's bio mom to return and make so many unnecessary nuisances 🙄 and there wasnt a proper reconciliation bw hy & hs after all the mess bio mom did, just all of a sudden next day they're back to normal, big deal #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 i honestly didnt understand the need for hae-e's bio mom to return and make so many unnecessary nuisances 🙄 and there wasnt a proper reconciliation bw hy & hs after all the mess bio mom did, just all of a sudden next day they're back to normal, big deal #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16

“Haeyi, let’s meet again, mom” 🫠🫠



they traumatizing Haeyi until the end ‍

FINAL COURSE IN ROMANCE



haeyi’s bio mom sent her message and left 🫠“Haeyi, let’s meet again, mom” 🫠🫠they traumatizing Haeyi until the endFINAL COURSE IN ROMANCE #CrashCourseInRomance #CrashCourseInRomance Ep16 #일타스캔들 haeyi’s bio mom sent her message and left 🫠“Haeyi, let’s meet again, mom” 🫠🫠they traumatizing Haeyi until the end 😮‍💨FINAL COURSE IN ROMANCE #CrashCourseInRomance #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 #일타스캔들https://t.co/4Gnu0HiK2N

joy⁷ | Yoongi's 💜 @ynwaesthete #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 the only people i am happy about is hae's family and i will say this too bringing her real mom back suddenly at 14-15th epi didn't make sense to me. If they had to introduce her, should have done it in 11-12th epi itself #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 the only people i am happy about is hae's family and i will say this too bringing her real mom back suddenly at 14-15th epi didn't make sense to me. If they had to introduce her, should have done it in 11-12th epi itself

#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 I understand that hae-e felt like such a burden to her aunt having to raise her and be a mother to her all these years, but how tf can you be so rude and ungrateful like that? The fact that she never apologized to her mom/aunt irks me so much!! I understand that hae-e felt like such a burden to her aunt having to raise her and be a mother to her all these years, but how tf can you be so rude and ungrateful like that? The fact that she never apologized to her mom/aunt irks me so much!!#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 https://t.co/tIBdwN4YRz

Meanwhile, viewers also did not forget Ji Dong-hui, unlike what it seemed like for all the characters in the drama. They also didn't like how every character was given a confirmed or potential soulmate, especially by hinting at a romance between Geon-hu and Su-a.

#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 when ji donghui died, i was like "that's it?" forgot this is romance not crime drama. i don't really like jaewoo w yeongju & geonhu w sua. a happy ending doesn't need everyone ending up together just bc they're in the same show. overall the drama is good when ji donghui died, i was like "that's it?" forgot this is romance not crime drama. i don't really like jaewoo w yeongju & geonhu w sua. a happy ending doesn't need everyone ending up together just bc they're in the same show. overall the drama is good#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16

bee is seeing txt! @hueningscoffee lifestyle, etc. i also didn't like the sudden romance between jaewoo and youngjoo. the drama had so much going for it but these elements ruined it for me. i still watched it every week tho so idk what that says 🤷‍♀️ lifestyle, etc. i also didn't like the sudden romance between jaewoo and youngjoo. the drama had so much going for it but these elements ruined it for me. i still watched it every week tho so idk what that says 🤷‍♀️

#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 THEY DID NOT JUST GIVE US GEONHU AND SUA IN THE LAST EPISODE...LITERALLY COULD'VE CUT OUT THE SHITTY MURDER STORYLINE AND BUILT THIS RELATIONSHIP UP FROM THE START THEY DID NOT JUST GIVE US GEONHU AND SUA IN THE LAST EPISODE...LITERALLY COULD'VE CUT OUT THE SHITTY MURDER STORYLINE AND BUILT THIS RELATIONSHIP UP FROM THE START😭#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 https://t.co/Y2QvXLE5Ek

emily 🤍 @multixbean #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 I'm sorry i hate this it feels so forced and random I'm sorry i hate this it feels so forced and random 😭 #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 https://t.co/AkC9CKSfa2

Minal 미날 @Kdrama_Gab #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 - Loved the lead pair scenes and all the kids scenes. Storylines I could have done without - the runaway mom, hint of Geon Hu and Sua getting together, JaeWoo-YeongJu relationship. #CrashCourseInRomanceEp16 - Loved the lead pair scenes and all the kids scenes. Storylines I could have done without - the runaway mom, hint of Geon Hu and Sua getting together, JaeWoo-YeongJu relationship.

On a positive note, Crash Course in Romance also gave viewers multiple happy endings.

Chi-yeol went back to his thrilling math classes, Haeng-seon chose to become a sports instructor (after leaving national handball team to take care of Hae-e), Sun-jae and Hae-e finally became endgame, Sun-jae’s mother, Ms. Jang finally began trusting Hui-jae, who enrolled as an army officer.

ً @kdramamiss 🥹#CrashCourseInRomance

Ep16

this scene literally brought tears to my eyes how she ran towards her one and only mom and hugged her just like when she was little their relationship is so precious #CrashCourseInRomance Ep16 this scene literally brought tears to my eyes how she ran towards her one and only mom and hugged her just like when she was little their relationship is so precious 💕🥹#CrashCourseInRomance#CrashCourseInRomanceEp16https://t.co/pm7uJ9rJ5Y

All 16 episodes of Crash Course in Romance are now streaming on Netflix.

