The blockbuster K-drama Crash Course in Romance is at its wee end. The stars of the show gathered to say goodbye to it in a heartwarming way before its final episode. They discussed what the show meant to them.

Recalling her experience with the show, Jeon Do-yeon said that when she started the project, she found it challenging and lengthy, and felt daunted by it. Nonetheless, she feels as though there was very little time, and the days passed quickly because there was just one more episode to go. She said:

“The beginning of a new project is always difficult and feels long, but now that we’re about to air the final episode, it feels like it was too short and went by in the blink of an eye, which leaves me with great sadness.”

Crash Course in Romance is a romantic comedy that tells an unusual love story. The show revolves around Nam Haeng-sun, a former national athlete who now owns her side dish shop, who meets Choi Chi-yeol, an ace instructor in Korea's elite private education sphere. As the lives of the two individuals with starkly different personalities collide, an unlikely love story begins.

“Nam Haeng Sun in ‘Crash Course in Romance’ was a character that I really wanted to play”: Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho dish on their characters and the show

Netflix’s latest romance K-drama Crash Course in Romance has been a sensational hit across the globe. Dishing up on what made the show special, the stars revealed their experience with the show.

Starring as the female lead, Nam Haeng-sun was the veteran actress Jeon Do-yeon. According to the actress, she coveted the role of Nam Haeng-sun as it was unique and refreshing. She was unsure if she could live up to the character's portrayal on television, but as the show went on, she became more and more immersed in the role, making her acting seem effortless and natural. She said:

“Nam Haeng Sun in ‘Crash Course in Romance’ was a character that I really wanted to play, and it was also my first cheerful story in a long time, after much waiting. When I first received the script, I doubted whether I’d be able to pull this off, and I didn’t feel confident. But as we filmed, before I knew it, I had transformed into Nam Haeng Sun. Because of that, I honestly find myself wanting to linger and stay here longer, but we’re already facing the end.”

ن @still17s crash course in romance jung kyungho perfect loser cho chiyeol falling compilation ccir edit crash course in romance jung kyungho perfect loser cho chiyeol falling compilation ccir edit https://t.co/aKAwpQjU80

Jung Kyung-do, who brought the character of the male lead Choi Chi-yeol to the screen, said that he thoroughly enjoyed playing this character and was able to resonate with it at a deeper level. He elaborated:

“Every moment that I spent as Chi Yeol was a happy one, and I was also happy to be able to work together with a director, writer, and Jeon Do-yeon, all of whom I really like. During Chi Yeol’s journey of growth after meeting Haeng Sun, I was able to grow together with him. There were also aspects of Chi Yeol’s character that somehow felt similar to my own personality, which I think made me feel even more affection for him.”

The last episode of Crash Course in Romance will air on March 5.

