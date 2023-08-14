The Worst of Evil on Disney+: Release date, air time, plot, cast & all you need to know

The Worst of Evil, a highly anticipated Korean drama, has officially announced its release date and is set to be released on September 27, 2023. The crime series will be available for streaming on Disney+. The drama boasts a stellar cast, featuring three of the Korean entertainment industry's prominent figures Ji Chang-Wook, Im Se-Mi, and Wi Ha-Joon.

The Worst of Evil is set in the backdrop of the 1990s and shows the experiences of covert law enforcement agents. It delves deep into the agents' experience as they enter the gigantic criminal network that is working behind illegal drug trafficking operations connecting South Korea, China, and Japan.

It is worth noting that on August 14, 2023, the drama unveiled its first poster, offering audiences a visual glimpse into the upcoming suspenseful narrative.

All about the upcoming criminal drama The Worst of Evil

This upcoming drama The Worst of Evil falls within the genres of Action, Thriller, and Crime, and its release date is set for September 27, 2023. While the exact episode count remains undisclosed, the production has unveiled a crucial piece of information alongside the plot, the first-look poster.

An intriguing initial poster for The Worst of Evil was unveiled, showcasing a group of men gathered in a certain setting. Among them are the two main leads, Ji Chang-Wook and Wi Ha-Joon, who are seen in their distinctively colored blazer suits with their expressions notably serious. Disney+ Korea shared this poster via their Instagram account.

Expand Tweet

Plot and characters:

In The Worst of Evil, Park Joon-Mo played by Ji Chang-Wook assumes the role of a police officer in the given scenario. He becomes a pivotal figure in a complex drug investigation that spans South Korea, China, and Japan. In order to gather vital information and dismantle the intricate drug trade network, Park Joon-Mo goes undercover within a criminal organization.

Interestingly, Park Joon Mo's personal life is intertwined with his professional endeavors. He is married to Yoo Ui-Jung played by Im Se-Mi, who also holds the position of a police officer. As the investigation into the drug trade deepens, Yoo Ui-Jung becomes entangled in the same case that her husband is actively working on. This convergence of their professional and personal lives adds an additional layer of complexity to the story.

Amidst the unfolding events, a new character named Jung Ki-Cheol played by Wi Ha-Joon makes an appearance. Jung Ki-Cheol emerges as a charismatic leader, heading a newly established criminal organization. His presence introduces another layer of intrigue and challenges for the protagonists, further intensifying the drama's plot.

Expand Tweet

About the protagonists:

All three actors have done several dramas and some of them are considered to be few of the best of all time. Ji Chang-Wook is known for his prominent role in The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, The K2, etc.

Wi Ha-joon has acted in some of the most grossing dramas like Little Women, Bad and Crazy, and the Korean groundbreaker, Squid Game. While Im Se-Mi has been seen in True Beauty, The Empire, When the Weather Is Fine, and a few more.

As viewers prepare to embark on this riveting journey, the stage is set for The Worst of Evil to leave a lasting impact in the world of K-dramas.