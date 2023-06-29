Squid Game 2 full cast list: All you need to know as T.O.P, Jo Yu Ri & more join the lineup

Squid Game season 2 adds more jewels to its crown as a fresh batch of players joins the game. On June 29 KST, Netflix disclosed the latest additions to the cast of the international blockbuster series, causing quite a stir.

Recently, former BIGBANG member and actor T.O.P a.k.a Choi Seung-hyun and former IZ*ONE fame Jo Yu-ri have been added to the team. T.O.P will be returning as an actor after his last appearance in the 2017 film Out of Control.

Netflix @netflix Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2:



Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2: Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! https://t.co/wV7WErYKpM

The production will be welcoming actors Lee Jin-uk and Park Gyu-young, who were previously co-stars in Netflix's Sweet Home (2020). Moreover, actors Kang Ae-shim, Won Ji-an, Noh Jae-won, and Lee David will be taking part in the upcoming season as well.

Squid Game 2 held its first script reading with the full cast line-up

Previously, new names like Yim Si-wan (Strangers from Hell), Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory), and Yang Dong-geun (Ruler of Your Own World), also hopped aboard the bandwagon of Squid Game's new season.

The new cast will be seen alongside previous faces like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo.

The first script reading for the show was held on June 23, and the entire cast, including the ones seen in the previous season as well as the additions for the forthcoming season, assembled for the same. The official pictures of the table read was released by Netflix on June 29.

Top row from left: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul Second row from left: Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun Third row from left: Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk (Source: Netflix)

Although the cast has been decided for the production, the filming of the series is likely to commence later this year.

Looking further into Squid Game's first season

Squid Game is a story of hundreds of contestants who put their lives on the line to compete against each other and earn a whopping amount by the end of several deadly games, that is, if they stay alive to win it.

The story and its interesting and brutal plot shook the world upon its release back in 2021. With its release, it became an instant hit worldwide in '12' days, as mentioned by the official makers of the show. The team won many accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Netflix @netflix Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: https://t.co/DxF0AS5tMM

In the first season, fans had to part ways with their favorite players, including Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) Ali (Anupam Tripathi), and Ji-yeong (Lee Yoo-mi), among others. This season brings a fresh team of players and a world of new games.

Moreover, viewers are excited to see Wi Ha-jun's return as Hwang Jun-ho who was seen getting shot in the last season, leaving his story in a cliffhanger. To see him back is exciting for the fans of the show and of the actor.

Executive producer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk (the original creator of the series) will be in-charge of each episode in the upcoming season. It was officially declared by Netflix in June 2022 that a new season of the massively popular show was on the way.

Since then, fans have found it increasingly difficult to keep calm.

Netflix @netflix Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! https://t.co/4usO2Zld39

As the cast gets busy in the making of the second season of Squid Game, it is a period of anticipation and a long wait to see what the makers have in store.

