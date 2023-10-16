Who is Prince Yan? All you need to know as MCU's The Marvels releases character poster featuring Park Seo-joon

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon took the internet by storm as the character poster of the MCU movie, The Marvels, was unveiled on October 16, 2023. The poster featured the South Korean actor who is well-known for his roles in popular K-dramas like Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

He also appeared prominently on the movie's official poster in the United States, which sent fans into a frenzy.

In the viral poster, the South Korean actor Park Seo-joon was seen flaunting a long mane as he gave the camera an intense look.

The news of Park Seo-joon appearing in the much-anticipated MCU movie, The Marvels, created quite a buzz in South Korea as well as in other parts of the world. As per Marvel Studios, he will play the role of Prince Yan—Carol Danvers' spouse and work colleague—in his Hollywood debut.

Marvel Studios officially reveals Park Seo-joon's character name in The Marvels

Park Seo-joon will play the ethereal and honorable Prince Yan of the Planet of Aladna in the forthcoming film The Marvels, as confirmed by Marvel Studios. According to the original comic books, Prince Yan is forced to wed Lila Cheney, a mutant and a singer, after being authorized by the Royal family of Aladna.

Prince Yan then turns to Captain Marvel for help to stop his wedding. However, owing to an unfortunate turn of circumstances, Malo, another alien from the planet Sleen, invades planet Aladna in an effort to wed Prince Yan and govern the planet. Malo is then vanquished by Captain Marvel.

Furthermore, as per the original comic books, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel are married to one another. Nevertheless, it is unknown whether the movie will follow the same plot. Park Seo-joon's character was first introduced in the promotional video for The Marvels, which was released on April 11, 2023.

Park Seo-joon's appearance in the first teaser offered hints about the role he would be playing in the film. It also saw him dancing passionately with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), in the teaser of The Marvels.

In his debut Hollywood film, the 34-year-old Korean actor will portray a very different character than his usual K-drama avatars. The newly released video on October 11, 2023, dubbed The Return of Captain Marvel, opened with a look back at Carol Danvers in the first movie, Captain Marvel.

It traced her journey to becoming a hero starting from when she first developed superhuman abilities and joined the Air Force alongside her close friend Maria Rambeau.

The Marvels, the second segment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) starring the superhero Captain Marvel, is one of the most highly awaited releases of the second half of 2023. The narrative chronicles the catastrophe in which Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) ends up switching places with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in the upcoming movie.

Fans react to the poster featuring the South Korean actor

Fans of the actor are over the moon about the recent poster and are eager to see him in action in the upcoming film when it releases on November 10.

Park Seo-joon has joined the MCU as the third Korean actor after Ma Dong-seok and Kim Soo-hyun, who appeared in the 2021 film Eternals and 2015's The Avengers: Age of Ultron, respectively.

The Marvels is set to premiere worldwide on November 10, 2023, and will star Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon, and others in pivotal roles.