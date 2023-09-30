"I'm so excited": Fans are delighted to see Park Seo Joon’s presence on the upcoming international poster of The Marvels

The much-anticipated movie of Park Seo Joon, The Marvels, now has an official international poster, which was posted on the official MCU account on Twitter on September 29, 2023. This ingeniously created poster has been the focus of much expectation and excitement since it includes the highly regarded South Korean actor Park Seo Joon, who also featured extensively in the film.

The Park Seo Joon poster on it has caused quite a commotion among netizens. The South Korean actor, who is praised for his extraordinary brilliance and unmistakable magnetism, is featured on the global poster alongside Brie Larson and Samuel L.Jackson for the eagerly awaited movie The Marvels, which is scheduled for a release on November 10, 2023.

Fans lavish praise on Park Seo Joon and are excited about his Hollywood debut

Furthermore, the announcement of Park Seo Joon joining the impressive cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in December 2022 caused a surge of excitement among his fans all around the world.

Once the international poster made its way to the internet, it spread like wildfire. His fans flooded the internet with congratulatory messages while expressing excitement for Park Seo Joon’s upcoming movie. Fans took to the comments section of Marvel's post to react to it.

The South Korean actor is renowned for K-dramas like Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Fight For My Way, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, along with Korean films such as the Oscar-winning Parasite and his recently released movie with the famous Korean singer-actor IU, Dream.

The Marvels director revealed Park Seo Joon's role & described Planet of Aldana as "Bright worlds that you haven't seen before"

With the formidable alliance of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) audacious return to the MCU, The Marvels has already aroused interest among viewers worldwide.

After plenty of speculation and anticipation for the K-Icon's MCU debut, director Nia DaCosta and producer Mary Livanos have shed some light on his part in the film.

"He's a definite ally to Carol Danvers. Someone from her past that is meaningful as a friend to her, and so he and his people are important to Carol.”—Mary Livanos

The Marvels movie director, Nia DaCosta, stated that the Korean actor will have a colorful part. She also provided some information on the highly contentious planet Aldana.

“His character is really awesome, and really fun when you realize his relationship to our hero. It was really important to me that every planet felt like a completely different space in terms of color, lighting, and just energy because if you have the entire universe at your disposal, the planets can't feel the same. That's one that is very much high-key, colourful, bright."

Fans wonder about Park Seo-joon's part as Prince Yan of the planet Aldana after seeing glimpses of the Itaewon Class actor and Captain Marvel's dance sequences in both trailers from the upcoming MCU movie.

His dedication to the project was extremely significant since it demonstrated the Marvel franchise's expanding diversity and global reach. His character Yan D'Aladna was first unveiled in all his grandeur in the movie trailer of The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in April 2023.

The 34-year-old Korean heartthrob will make his international stage debut in the Hollywood film The Marvels on November 10, 2023.