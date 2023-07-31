"MCU is so back!!": Loki season 2 trailer sparks excitement across internet 

The famous Marvel Cinematic Universe, which dominated the 2010s, has struggled to grab headlines with its recent projects, barring Loki. A recent phenomenon of this was Secret Wars, which received an underwhelming audience response as well as mixed critical response. It is fair to say that the MCU has struggled significantly since the Infinity Saga ended.

Yet, among the better projects after the Infinity Saga phase was Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. Not only did this series manage to grab great critical acclaim, but it was also beloved because of its great performances, intriguing storyline, and the ability to merge the universe's past and future. Now, the popular show is all set to return for a second season, after nearly two years of wait.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the upcoming MCU project (Image via Twitter)

The first trailer of Loki season 2 managed to remind fans why they love the cinematic universe in the first place. The trailer received widespread excited remarks across social media platforms, giving hope that Marvel may still be able to bounce back from their brief "blip."

Loki season 2 trailer impresses fans, restores faith in the MCU

Since the time of Loki and WandaVision, fans have almost constantly criticized the MCU for not churning out great content, despite some critically well-received projects. Over the past few weeks, fans have also compared MCU to its rival DCEU, which has been trailing MCU in every way since the beginning.

However, this string of negativity may finally come to an end with the second season of the series, which looks like the best of all MCU projects from the trailer.

The second installment of the beloved series additionally stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, and Neil Ellice. This season will also see Ke Huy Quan taking up a role in the series.

Loki season 2 will premiere on October 6, 2023.