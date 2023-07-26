Why is WandaVision in black and white? Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is acclaimed for its ability to enthrall audiences with unexpected storylines and innovative narrative strategies. A prime example of this is WandaVision, the opening series of MCU's Phase Four, which premiered in January 2021.

The series breaks away from the typical superhero narrative, offering a novel interpretation of the genre. Its visual style, especially the choice to film the early episodes in black and white, is an element that immediately sparks viewers' interest.

This dramatic divergence from the expected vibrant colors usually seen in MCU productions is far from being a simple artistic experiment. Instead, it plays a crucial role in the progression of the plot and the development of the central characters, especially the character of Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Decoding the black-and-white aesthetic of WandaVision

A love letter to classic television: The story behind WandaVision's nostalgic black and white tribute (Image via Marvel Studios)

WandaVision artfully combines a superhero narrative with the framework of a classic sitcom right from its inception. The plot initially unravels in an environment reminiscent of the beloved American sitcoms of the 1950s and 1960s, such as I Love Lucy and Bewitched, typically broadcasted in black and white.

By adopting this aesthetic, WandaVision effectively recreates the atmosphere of these past television eras. This stylistic choice, however, is more than mere imitation. It is an essential narrative aspect, propelling the plot and enriching character development.

The black and white theme extends beyond being a tribute to past eras of television; it acts as a window into the mental journey and condition of the protagonist, Wanda Maximoff.

The black-and-white aesthetic can be seen as another character in the series. It shapes the narrative's mood and emotional tone, leading the audience to explore time visually and play with their perceptions. This approach stimulates viewers to question the nature of Wanda's reality, fostering an aura of suspense and expectation.

The shift from black and white to color doesn't merely signify a chronological progression through different decades of television history but also mirrors Wanda's emotional and psychological journey throughout the series.

The initial black-and-white episodes, steeped in a nostalgic simplicity and an idealized sense of domestic life, correspond with Wanda's initial refusal to confront her real-world traumas.

Sitcom eras as a narrative device in Wanda's character development

From laughter to tears: The power of sitcom eras in Wanda's emotional evolution (Image via Marvel Studios)

In WandaVision, black and white serves as a narrative tool, emphasizing Wanda's desperate efforts to create a utopian world where she can coexist happily with Vision, her deceased lover from Avengers: Infinity War.

Raised in Sokovia, Wanda found solace in old American sitcoms on DVDs, representing a sense of happiness, simplicity, and, most importantly, the ordinary life she yearned for.

In her altered reality of Westview, she subconsciously shapes her life based on these sitcoms. The shift from black and white to color mirrors the evolution of television and her mental state.

Initially, Wanda attempts to preserve her fantasy in black and white, denying her painful reality. However, as the series advances, reality begins to intrude, symbolized by the gradual emergence of color.

The black-and-white aesthetic of WandaVision is a strategically employed narrative tool that offers profound psychological insights into Wanda Maximoff's character. It highlights her struggle, denial, and ultimately acceptance of reality.

By leveraging the stylistic elements of early television, Marvel pays homage to the era of classic sitcoms but also cleverly incorporates it into their superhero narrative, making WandaVision a unique entity within the MCU.

All WandaVision episodes can be streamed on Disney+.