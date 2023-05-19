Marvel's WandaVision spin-off gets a new Disney+ release window

Marvel Studios' much-awaited spin-off show from the hit series WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has just received an exciting update on its Disney+ release.

As the series continues its production phase, it has encountered uncertainties surrounding its initial release date. This is due to delays in other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects and ongoing behind-the-scenes reorganization.

Amidst the anticipation, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has now been granted a fresh release window, bringing renewed hope for its Disney+ debut. This recent update offers a glimpse of light for fans, signaling that the bewitching spin-off is steadily moving towards its highly anticipated premiere on the streaming platform.

Release window update: Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2024

Fans can look forward to the enchanting world of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it makes its magical debut in 2024 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Variety has shared the latest release window for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, revealing that it is now scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. Initially announced with a Winter 2023/2024 release date during San Diego Comic-Con, fans expected the show to debut around December of this year.

However, Disney and Marvel removed the official release window in March, replacing it with a "Coming Soon" placeholder on the Disney+ platform. According to Variety, Agatha's premiere is positioned between the releases of Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, suggesting it will be the second MCU Disney+ series in 2024.

This indicates a probable release in the later months of Spring 2024, dependent on Dominique Thorne's solo Ironheart show launch. As Echo is confirmed for a full-season drop on November 29, the early part of the year is expected to be clear for Agatha's debut.

Anticipation for Marvel's 2024 slate: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Fans eagerly await the arrival of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as part of Marvel's thrilling 2024 lineup on Disney+ (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite recent delays impacting the MCU, the new release window for Agatha: Coven of Chaos is on track unless unforeseen circumstances like a writer's strike play a part in further show delay. Fans eagerly await the release date and how the show will tie into other MCU projects.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Ironheart will introduce the long-awaited character Mephisto into the MCU, setting the stage for a battle between technology and magic as Riri Williams faces off against the villainous Hood, portrayed by Anthony Ramos.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to delve deeper into magic and supernatural storylines, possibly featuring Marvel's interpretation of the devil. These interconnected narratives will add to the excitement surrounding the upcoming series.

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed its 2024 lineup, the advanced stage of Agatha's filming lends credibility to the rumored 2024 release timeframe. Fans can eagerly anticipate another captivating round of storytelling from the MCU on Disney+ when Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives in the coming year.

