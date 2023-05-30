Marvel's WandaVision spin-off on Disney+ officially set for extended episode run

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the offshoot of Marvel Studios' WandaVision series on Disney+, has officially received the green light for a longer-than-usual episode count. Kathryn Hahn's portrayal of Agatha Harkness captured the hearts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fandom, playing the main antagonist in WandaVision and garnering her smash-hit musical number.

WandaVision, the inaugural project in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, diverged from the subsequent Disney+ series by featuring nine episodes instead of six. This departure was a distinctive move that enabled the sitcom-centric narrative to highlight several decades of television history beautifully.

Given the unique episode count of WandaVision, it was speculated if Agatha: Coven of Chaos would follow suit, and indeed it has.

Extended adventure confirmed: Agatha returns with nine episodes in Disney+'s WandaVision spin-off

Kathryn Hahn is set to mesmerize fans once again in the extended Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Image via Marvel Studios)

This decision mirrors the innovative route that WandaVision took as the initial project in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, which, in a unique twist, presented nine episodes instead of the usual six. This approach accentuated the sitcom-oriented narrative, tracing the evolution of television across several decades.

Agatha Harkness, portrayed by Hahn, mesmerized the MCU's fans with her portrayal as the principal antagonist in WandaVision, even earning her breakout musical number. With her return in the Agatha spin-off on Disney+, fans are eager to see what surprises the extended series has in store.

In a candid chat with Vanity Fair, Patti LuPone, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star, validated the rumors about the expanded episode count. Sharing that "all nine scripts" were finalized before initiating the shoot, LuPone humorously recounted the friendly reprimand she received from Marvel's security for unintentionally disclosing spoilers about the series.

She said:

"Well, I got in trouble. Marvel security said 'Patti! No more talking.' (laughs) They were nice about it, because they saw how enthusiastic I am about it. What are they are gonna say? I know they want to keep it under wraps."

LuPone continued:

"But, they didn't yell at me. Or, he didn't yell at me. He had a big smile on his face. And I said, 'Well, what do I say then?' And he said, 'You can say that security asked you not to say anything.'"

As the certainty of a nine-episode journey with Agatha: Coven of Chaos strengthens, the excitement continues to mount. Although it remains ambiguous whether the series will follow WandaVision's format of sitcom-style shenanigans within shorter episodes, preliminary leaks suggest that Agatha's storyline will take off from where WandaVision left off, exploring Agatha's liberation from Wanda Maximoff's spell.

Despite potential hiccups in the form of rumored delays and possible backstage reconfigurations, the anticipation around the WandaVision spin-off is palpable, largely owing to the extended episode count.

MCU fans can look forward to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, scheduled to air on Disney+ in 2024.

