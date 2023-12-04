"King of entertainment": Fans ecstatic as BTS Taehyung's appearance in the latest Running Man episode earns unrivaled viewership ratings

On December 4, 2023, SBS News reported that BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, and actor Yoo Seung-ho made memorable appearances on SBS' Running Man, which attracted unprecedented viewership and topicality. The episode recorded a whopping 4.9% rating per minute, the highest viewership rating any show could record in real-time.

The BTS ARMY was thrilled over the news and hailed Taehyung as the "King of entertainment."

Additionally, with a 3% goal index for the "2049 viewership rating"—also known as the Nielsen Korea metropolitan area, household standard—Tazza's special feature on the latest episode of the variety show, which aired on December 3, 2023, at 6.20 pm KST, exceeded expectations and solidified its place as the top Sunday entertainment program.

K-media reports that the Running Man episode starring BTS Taehyung & South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho shattered viewership ratings

For the unversed, a television show's popularity can be assessed by its viewing rating. It's given as a proportion of how many people saw the show instead of how many could have seen it. Each TV ratings point, often known as Rtg or TVR, corresponds to 1% of television households at a certain minute. For example, 3.0 x 1.156 = 3.468 million homes have viewed it, corresponding to a 3.0 rating.

Furthermore, TV networks utilize ratings to demonstrate to marketers how interested viewers are in their content. When selling ad spots, this can aid in their negotiating. Henceforth, Running Man's latest episode starring the Love Me Again singer-songwriter Taehyung and actor Yo Seung-ho earned a 4.9% rating per minute. It equals 4.9 x 1.156 = 5.6644 million television households at a certain minute.

Running Man' Tazza Race reappears on this day, where every edition of the show is regarded as a classic episode. Tazza: A Hunter's Paradise in Caramel Global, a special feature, included appearances by megastar Kim Taehyung and Yoo Seung-ho.

The game's rule piqued the members' competitive spirit that the person who completed the assignment earliest and gathered the most caramels in a single day would receive a substantial reward.

Running Man cast member Haha served as the Tazza organization's first president. The organization's president has the power to alter the squad makeup and mission order and has the authority to amend his own ad hoc regulations.

To win game money, BTS' Taehyung used the props provided by the production staff to gather all the caramels in the "Caramel Dynamite" objective, which allowed them to target their opponents with caramels and make them guffaw. Twenty caramels were collected in the box for suggestions before the team members were split into full-blown missions.

Meanwhile, South Korean famous actor Yoo Seung-ho, who contributed one caramel, was voted the association's new president. Yoo Jae-seok, Kim Jong-kook, and Yang Se-chan made up Taehyung's squad, while Ji Seok-jin, Song Ji-hyo, and Haha made up Yoo Seung-ho's team.

The second task, "Caramel Flowers have Bloomed," was completed right after the first game mission. The members were displeased (as part of the script) with Yoo Seung-ho since she was assigned to the tagger position to gather seed money for the upcoming round despite her relative scarcity of caramels.

Additionally, Yoo Seung-ho refused to allow Haha to leave while she was gathering caramels. They decided to share the caramels with Haha through a scheme before the expedition commenced.

Yoo Seung-ho, however, broke his pledge and snatched all 69 caramels that Haha had collected without uttering a word. As a result, this scene—in which Haha trembles with a sense of betrayal—became the 'Best One Minute,' receiving the highest viewership rating of 4.9% per minute.

Fans were thrilled to watch the fun-filled episode of Running Man

On December 3, 2023, SBS released the latest Tazza episode of Running Man, starring the globally popular BTS idol Kim Taehyung. Ardent viewers and fans of the variety show were equally excited to see actor Yoo Seung-ho on Running Man. Hence, the episode was highly anticipated and created a massive buzz even before airing.

On its premiere day, fans flooded Twitter and social media platforms with snippets from the episode, which immediately went viral online. On X (formerly Twitter), fans lauded the stars for their charisma, intelligence, and humor and wrote, "Yoo seung ho was shot by V because he didn't hide, look at the way he whines, I couldn't handle the cuteness."

Meanwhile, the second part of the Tazza episode starring Taehyung and Yoo Seung-ho will premiere on December 10, 2023, at 6.15 pm on SBS. The successful first half of the show, published earlier on December 3, has increased fan enthusiasm for the following episode, which fans anxiously await.

In other news, Kim Taehyung of BTS will be enlisting in the military on December 11, 2023, to fulfill his mandatory duty, as reported by Star News.