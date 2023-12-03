"King of variety shows": BTS V conquering the latest episode of Running Man sends fans into a frenzy online

On December 3, 2023, Running Man released its latest episode starring BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, and South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho. In the new episode, Taehyung stunned his fans with his charm, as he entered the set donning a formal black suit with a black shirt and tie. However, it was something else that drew considerable attention from fans and viewers from across the world.

During the recent episode that aired at 6:20 pm KST, Taehyung kept winning at every game. Fans lauded the global star as the "King of variety shows," as he maintained his winning streak throughout the show.

Expand Tweet

On November 26, 2023, Running Man released a teaser for the newest episode, which stars South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho and BTS member Taehyung. The teaser raised the expectations of fans with an exciting and entertaining episode. Hence, as soon as the episode aired on December 3, fans flooded social media with tweets about BTS V.

"He has graduated from RUN BTS": ARMYs go wild as BTS V stuns everyone with his smart gameplay in the latest episode of Running Man

In the new episode of Running Man, all the players, including Taehyung and South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho, were divided into two groups. As the show progressed, during one game, members had to catch the caramels falling from above from a suspended basket. The BTS idol had grabbed all the caramel cubes in a plastic basket as soon as it was released.

Soon after, Taehyung explained to the Running Man cast and crew that he had originally used a plastic basket to collect the caramels. He stated that the caramels ricocheted off the basket when they struck it, which is why, he then covered it with a towel to minimize the impact. This revelation left the entire cast shocked, and the BTS idol eventually won that game to everyone's amazement.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, later in the episode, South Korean actor Yoo Seung-Ho appeared to be running low on luck throughout the game. Fans observed that Taehyung wanted to provide him with an opportunity to escape to in a game similar to the game from the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

As a result, BTS V pivoted, counted slowly, and extended his turn to the furthest, to provide Seung-Ho with an advantage to pick up as many caramel cubes lying on the floor and escape. However, to everyone's amusement, the South Korean actor failed to utilize the provided opportunity, sending fans and viewers into a laughing riot.

Needless to say, BTS V had a winning hand even during this game and the BTS ARMY ceaselessly cheered for him on social media. The whole cast and crew of Running Man were stunned to see BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, win at every game as they agreed in unison that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter is blessed with a winning hand.

Fans flooded Twitter by tweeting how BTS V has "graduated from RUN BTS," which makes it extremely easier for him to strategize and win during such games. Other fans tweeted, that the idol has "luck on his side, and his clever mind is the ultimate power duo."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The entire episode of Running Man, featuring Kim Taehyung and actor Yoo Seung-ho, was filled with laughter, excitement, and plot twists after every scene. Fans of both the artists and the legendary show were thrilled to witness the astounding camaraderie between Taehyung, Seung-Ho, and the Running Man cast, even though they were split in teams.

Meanwhile, BTS V is set to enlist in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, as reported by Dispatch.