Dispatch reveals more information regarding BTS’ RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook‘s upcoming military enlistment, Hybe responds

On November 30, 2023, more information about BTS' enlistment surfaced online. By a specific report from Dispatch, the Korean media outlet has first confirmed prior claims that RM and V will join on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook will enlist on December 12, 2023.

Dispatch also confirmed that Namjoon, aka RM, and Taehyung, aka V, will attend the same training facility. Additionally, V sought to join the Army's Capital Defense Command Battalion Task Force, whereas RM's exact area was not disclosed. However, Dispatch stated that RM would be deployed in a distinct sector.

However, several fans have expressed displeasure with all the news about the BTS members as it jeopardizes their safety. Furthermore, all the news confuses the fans as the information isn't detailed, and HYBE has not confirmed any reports published by Korean media.

"PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE MEDIA": Fans react to news regarding BTS RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook's military enlistment

On November 29, Star News stated that Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, aka V, had applied for the back-line or support troops and would enlist on December 11, 2023. However, team members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook would reportedly enlist on December 12, 2023, and will join the front-line defense.

Furthermore, Dispatch has officially revealed that Jimin and Jungkook will join on December 12, 2023. They will enter the Army's 5th Infantry Division boot camp, where Jin is already an assistant trainer. It is crucial to note that HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) has not confirmed these speculations.

As reported by Koreaboo,

"It is difficult to confirm the details mentioned in the report."

Meanwhile, on November 30, News1 reported that BTS member Kim Taehyung had applied to enlist in the Special Duty Team (SDT), also known as the Special Task Force at the Army Capital Defence Command in South Korea. The unit or task force is responsible for anti-terrorism activities in the country and reports directly to the President of the Republic of Korea.

This, however, contradicts Star News' assertions from the day before that Taehyung had requested to enlist in the support troops (back-line unit). Support troops and Special Duty Teams are distinct forces with significantly different responsibilities. As a result, the reliability of this information cannot yet be confirmed.

However, an X user, @taeguide, tweeted on the platform that the Rainy Days singer has applied to be a part of the Special Duty Team (SDT), and their task is to prevent violent crimes, arrest armed military deserters, execute special operations as approved by the President, and more.

Additionally, on the same day, November 30, another South Korean media site, Ilgan Sport, reported that Jungkook and Jimin would attend the same military boot camp where BTS Jin is stationed. This heightened the expectations of several fans that they would acquire basic instruction from Jin, the Training Instructor at the unit.

BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, is presently enlisted as an Assistant Instructor or Training Instructor at the New Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi Province. Yeoncheon-gun is also renowned as the abode of the Republic Of Korea Army's 5th Infantry Division. As per Ilgan Sports, Jungkook and Jimin have been assigned to the Yeoncheon-gun base for their six-week training.

As these claims spread like wildfire online, some BTS fans expressed their intense disapproval of the conduct and called out fans and media outlets for disseminating unconfirmed information. An X user, @blinschiki, wrote,

"Just yesterday, I saw a tweet about how none of the information regarding bts enlistment should be public, so I am very confused as to why everyone is taking today's breaking news about them and just running with it."

Another user, @butterflysuki77, wrote,

"Can we all please stop spreading info about the guys enlistment that doesn’t come from BTS or BigHit themselves??? We don’t know where the media got this info from or how, and a lot of what I’ve seen shouldn’t be public and wouldn’t be if it wasn’t BTS members."

There are various special forces in the South Korean military, such as Special Warfare Command, 707th Special Mission Group, Special Duty Team (SDT), UDT/SEAL, Ship Salvage Unit, Underwater Demolition Unit (UDU), Marine Corps Special Squad (SRU), and Combat Control Team (CCT).

Furthermore, even after being selected for the Special Duty Team (SDT), troops must undergo aggravating training that requires extreme endurance, persistence, and perseverance. Hence, fans are speculating whether Taehyung would have to go through the same routine as to be a part of the military police SDT.

It is crucial to note that HYBE did announce on November 22, 2023, that the four members Namjoon, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have initiated their enlistment process; however, it did not give any further information upon the members' deployment unit or dates.