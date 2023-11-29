"GREATEST OF ALL TIME": Fans euphoric as BTS becomes the first artist in history to receive 50 trophies at the Mnet Asian Music Awards

As the first act in the history of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) to win 50 trophies, BTS, one of the largest K-pop groups in the entertainment industry, has accomplished a historic milestone. As of November 28, 2023, they are the act with the most wins and victories in the history of the MAMA.

Furthermore, the septet has secured a remarkable record of 74 victories, maintaining its position as the group with the most Daesangs (grand awards) in MAMA and overall. Fans were on cloud nine as they poured their hearts out on Twitter (now X) and hailed the group as "THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME."

After winning 50 awards in all at the 2023 MAMA Awards, the global K-pop sensational septet made history on November 28. They won the Worldwide Icon of the Year award once more this year, marking a remarkable sixth straight victory in this category.

"They are not done yet either": Fans ecstatic as BTS becomes the first Asian act to win its 74th Daesang at MAMA

BTS won the Worldwide Icon of the Year award for the sixth time in a row at the 2023 MNET Asian Music Awards, adding an additional tassel to their hat and keeping up the streak that began in 2018.

This outstanding accomplishment confirms their place as the Worldwide Icon of the Year, a Daesang (Grand Prize) for an unparalleled tenure. As the highest honor bestowed at major Korean music award ceremonies, winning a Daesang, or "grand prize," is a noteworthy achievement in the Korean music business.

As noted by an X user and a BTS ARMY, @tksovers, the group has extended its record of being the only act and the only artist with the most Daesang Awards in the entire history of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). They are also the only artist to win the most Worldwide Icon of The Year Awards.

Furthermore, the group's leader Kim Namjoon, widely known by his stage name RM, posted on Weverse expressing his immense gratitude to his fans for helping him and his group achieve victory for the sixth consecutive year.

The group that gave smash hits like Dynamite, Butter, Run BTS, and hundreds more, has once again cemented its place in the global music scene. Despite the fact that some of their members are pursuing separate endeavors or serving their necessary time in the military, the group is still paving the way with its impact and strength.

Naturally, fans are on top of the world as they stormed to Twitter and expressed their joy on the social media platform.

In other news, HYBE has announced that the remaining members of the septet have initiated their enlistment procedures on November 22.

On November 29, Star News reported that Namjoon and Taehyung will enlist on December 11 as back-line soldiers. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook will apparently join on December 12 in the front-line troops. HYBE has not given any confirmation on the report.