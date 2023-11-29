BTS’ Namjoon, Jimin, V, and Jungkook reported to enlist on December 11 & 12, HYBE responds

On November 29, 2023, Star News reported that BTS members Namjoon aka RM, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook will all enlist together later in December this year. As per the report, RM and V are expected to enlist on December 11 to boot camp as support, or back-line, personnel whereas Jimin and Jungkook are expected to join on December 12, as front-line recruits.

In response to a question regarding the precise date of enrollment, BIGHIT Music provided a concise comment. The statement mentioned the challenge of confirming details currently.

However, the company issued the enlistment announcement of the four group members on November 22, 2023, which stunned even the fandom. As per HYBE's announcement, the members have already started their enlistment process.

BTS member Namjoon, Jimin, V & Jungkook have initiated their enlistment procedure

According to the Republic of Korea's Constitution, everyone has an obligation to defend their country given certain guidelines. According to Article 3(1) of this Law and the Constitution, all male Korean nationals are required to perform their military duty obligations in full between the ages of 18 and 28. This law is known as the Military Duty Law.

Notable K-pop and entertainment performers, including BTS, were granted an additional two years to enlist. Following this, BTS Jin enlisted in the military at the age of 30 on December 13, 2022. BTS band member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok enlisted on April 18, 2023, and Suga aka Min Yoongi on September 22, 2023.

According to Star News, Namjoon and Taehyung will be deployed in the back lines of the military or behind the lines on December 11, 2023. It is the region that is military-occupied yet does not see any combat. Here, the army manages the occupying forces militarily in addition to providing support services to the fighting forces.

Whereas Jimin and Jungkook will be deployed on December 12, 2023, as the front-line soldiers. The position of soldiers and equipment in an armed force that is closest to the region of battle is referred to as the front line in military terminology. Another name for it is FLOT or the Forward Line of Troops. Fighting occurs in the front line, which is the point where opposing forces confront one another.

In addition, HYBE (formerly BIGHIT MUSIC) announced on November 22, 2023, and stated that the four remaining members have started their enlistment procedure and the company urged the fans to show their support and warmth towards the artists as they embark on a new journey in their lives.

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have begun the process to fulfill their military service obligations. Follow-up news regarding military enlistment will be announced as soon as it is decided. We ask for your warm support and unwavering love until the day RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their military service and return in good health. We will also not spare our continued support and affection for our artists.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook also penned a heartfelt letter on November 22 and uploaded it on Weverse where he confirmed enlisting in the military in December 2023. In his letter, Jungkook expressed gratitude towards his devoted fans for supporting him for ten years, which has allowed him to achieve the highest level of fame.