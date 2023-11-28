"We got an update at least": Fans react as fellow recruit allegedly confirms BTS' Suga is starting his training period as a Division Leader

On November 27, 2023, the BTS ARMY rejoiced as they seemingly got an update about BTS' Suga. Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023, leaving behind a trail of emotional fans. However, a K-army (Korean BTS ARMY), @ku3_09, posted on Twitter and mentioned that their boyfriend was recruited in the same public service training center as the BTS idol.

They mentioned that he happened to meet Suga and that the BTS idol allegedly "bought water and peppero" for all his teammates at the training center. As translated by another X user, @mhereonlyforbts, the tweet read:

"A karmy said her boyfriend went to the training center for public service and met Yoongi. Yoongi bought water and peppero for his teammates. In fact Yoongi’s training period has begun today and he is assigned as the division leader, so he has entered the bootcamp which means he has a buzzcut now."

This stunned the BTS fan base, who was unaware of the recent developments in Yoongi's life and career. While fans took to Twitter to express that they missed him, they were also relieved that they received an update about him.

"Division Leader of the Water Tribe": Fans ecstatic about alleged update regarding BTS' Suga

The Korea Herald had reported prior to Suga's enlistment that the BTS member may perform his military duty as a social service agent. As per the publication, in South Korea, individuals who are deemed unfit to serve as soldiers at a military camp owing to various circumstances, including health, financial hardships, and family dynamics, have the option to serve as social service agents as an alternative to military duty.

Suga may have qualified for this owing to a shoulder injury he sustained in a 2012 traffic accident. Instead of serving in the armed forces, social service officials work for a wide range of government organizations and welfare institutions, including municipal parking lots, nursing homes, schools, and subway stations.

With three weeks of basic military training included, the 21-month term is three months longer than that of the Korean Army. In addition, social service agents may also choose to enlist in the military.

HYBE hasn't provided any clarifications about Yoongi's enlistment category so far. Therefore, although unconfirmed, the tweet by the BTS ARMY, @ku3_09, left fans excited.

Furthermore, @mhereonlyforbts later shared a Tweet and explained their previous translated post. They also added a "correction" and stated that Yoongi is not required to shave his head as per the requirement of the military since he will only receive basic training. The fan also explained that Yoongi had not entered the military base yet.

"Correction: according to a karmy he still hasnt entered at the bootcamp yet. He only receives basic service training for four nights and five days at the Military Manpower Administration's social service training center so he hasn't shaved yet," the tweet read.

The social service or public service personnel duty periods and routines are broken down into three categories: day work, day and night work, and camp work, per the service sector and organization's regulations. This is separate from the training period at the Military Manpower Administration's social service training center.

Day labor is done from Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. The duty schedule that was previously arranged by the service director is followed when doing night duty. Social Service Personnel are entitled to do civic service in lieu of the four weeks of basic military training, as per The Korea Herald.

Fans were over the moon when they received an alleged update about the Life Goes On singer-songwriter and expressed their excitement about the same on Twitter. They hailed BTS Suga as the "Division Leader of the Water Tribe" since he bought water bottles for his team and congratulated him for reportedly becoming the Division Leader for his team.

A change of workplace may be requested by social service personnel following a year of employment. Community Service Administrators employed by the National Intelligence Service are required to undergo a competitive screening process.

In contrast to other armed forces like the Air Force, Marines, and South Korean Army, social service members must complete basic military training and be released from active duty as a reservist (the same goes for reserve forces after that).

They have a 1-year and 10-month required service term. However, they are reportedly classified as citizens, not soldiers. Additionally, employees in the social services or public sector are allowed to commute to work, leave the house every day, camp, and take two days off each week.

In other news, the upcoming episode of BTS' Suga's talk show, Suchwita, will be aired on December 4, 2023, and will feature famous South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil as a guest.