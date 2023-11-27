"Gonna be such a good episode": Fans excited as BTS Jin's friend actor Kim Nam-gil is set to appear in Suga's Suchwita episode 23

BigHit Music released the teaser of BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita's upcoming episode on Monday, November 27, 2023. The upcoming episode 23 will feature actor Kim Nam-gil and has already garnered a lot of interest from fans as the actor is known to be a close friend of the BTS member Jin.

Fans who saw the video teaser were incredibly excited to watch the episode, which is set to be released on December 4, 2023. They said that they are looking forward to the episode that will feature the BTS member and the actor Kim Nam-gil. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the episode with one even saying that the episode was going to be a "good episode."

Suchwita is a talk show hosted by the BTS member and lead rapper Min Yoongi who is known by stage name Suga. The program airs on the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV and is loved by fans around the world. The concept of the show revolves around the BTS rapper drinking with guests while they discuss subjects like music, life experiences, and the artist's journey, among other things.

Fans rejoice as they will get the opportunity to see BTS Suga

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode 23, which is scheduled to air on December 4, 2023, has made fans go giddy with excitement. Several fans noted that the episode will be airing on the same day as BTS member Jin's birthday. This has only heightened the excitement and expectations of fans.

The teaser shows Yoongi mentioning Kim Nam-gil and calling him BTS Jin's close friend. BTS fans are well aware of Kim Nam-gil and Kim Seokjin's friendship. The BTS ARMY then saw the development of their friendship during Jin's Traditional Alcohol Diary series.

In the series, the BTS member apprenticed to seasoned Korean alcohol craftsman Park Rok Dam, learning the craft of creating traditional Korean alcohol. In the last two episodes that aired in November 2022, Jin extended an unexpected invitation to Kim, who accepted, to accompany him and renowned chef Baek Jong Won.

Actor Kim Nam-gil discussed his surprising connection with BTS Jin when he appeared on the show You Quiz On The Block in September 2023. In a video posted on BTS' channel, Jin attended the premiere of Kim's movie Emergency Declaration. This gave fans one of the first looks at the bond between the two celebrities.

The teaser also saw BTS Suga touch on the subject of his accident that left him with a massive shoulder injury. Actor Kim Nam-gil, who is known for his Portrait of a Beauty, The Pirates, Pandora, and The Fiery Priest also shared a personal story. He mentioned his traumatic car accident which had left him hospitalised for six months.

Suga shared details of his accident following it with a light-hearted joke where he said that due to his accident, he cannot memorize his lines as well. Fans applauded the Life Goes On singer-songwriter's attempt at masking his pain with humor and also sympathized with Kim Nam-gil's story.

Fans poured took to X, formerly Twitter to write that the BTS rapper was reaching out through the show while he is enlisted in the South Korean military. They also said that they were grateful for the show.

Fans praise Suga for filming so many Suchwita episodes in advance before his military enlistment and laud him for his dedication and hard work. BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita will air its upcoming episode 23 on December 4, 2023.