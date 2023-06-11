"The best gift": ARMYs emotional as BTS' Jin decides to gift them traditional Korean alcohol

On June 10, 2023, Bighit Entertainment dropped episode 12 of Suchwita, featuring Suga and Jin. The idols had a great time together and spoke about a variety of topics. They filmed the episode of the talk show only a few days before Jin's military enlistment. Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2023, and is currently serving in the military.
Last year, Jin participated in a YouTube series called The Drunken Truth. In the series, he acquired knowledge about the production of alcohol, including the creation of traditional Korean rice wine, makgeolli. He learned about the same from renowned chef Baek Jong Won. At the time, he expressed his desire to launch his own alcohol brand and open a brewery for the same.
In the latest episode of Suchwita, he mentioned that while he is in the military, Baek Jong Won would help him produce alcohol, which he wishes to gift to ARMYs and BTS members.
He stated:
"There's a promise Paik Jongwon made with me, while I'm serving in the military. I told him I wanted to give alcohol I made as a gift to a lot of people and he said he'd make a lot while Iawas away so that when Iocome back, I could give it away to our fans and our members."
As soon as the fans got to know about this, they took to social media to express their excitement.
"I am so amazed" - Fans overhwelmed after hearing about BTS' Jin's thoughtful gesture
It's no secret among the fandom that the idol cares about fans and has done many things to make them feel loved. During episode 12 of Suchwita, he expressed that he had additional surprises planned for ARMYs.
The idol shared that Baek Jong Won made a commitment to him before his enlistment. He promised the K-Pop star that he would continue to produce liquor/traditional alcohol in his place while he is in the military. As BTS's eldest member, Jin wishes to share the alcohol as a gift with his fans and members.
Needless to say, fans are overwhelmed by Jin's gesture and are hoping for his success as he aims to create his own alcohol brand and distribute it among his fans and fellow group members.
During the Suchwita episode, the idol introduced three different types of alcohol that he made himself. He showcased Brother of four seas (which he made with Park Rok-dam's help), Baekgeoli, and Gamhongro.
More about BTS' member
The singer was the first member to enlist in the Army and is currently serving his country. Recently, he was seen attending fellow BTS member, Kim Tae-hyung's Weverse Live, where he requested him to sing a song and flooded the broadcast with lots of comments. Fans loved the brief interaction between the duo.
He often updates fans via his social media accounts including Instagram and Weverse and ARMYs pray for his safety and health as he serves in the military. It has been reported that he will conclude his mandatory military service by June 2024.