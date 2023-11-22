"The most painful goodbye": Fans emotional as BTS Jungkook pens a heartfelt Weverse letter ahead of his military enlistment

BTS' Jungkook has confirmed that he would be leaving for the military in December 2023, leaving fans distraught. On November 22, 2023, BigHit Music announced the news of military enlistment for the remaining four members, and Jungkook's heartfelt letter, that appeared a few hours after the announcement, was the last nail in the coffin for fans.

The 26-year-old singer, who is also the youngest of the BTS members, posted a tear-jerking letter on Weverse, that began by addressing his fans as "My beloved ARMY." Using the chilly November breeze as a metaphor for his heavy heart, the Still With You singer-songwriter poured his heart out in his Weverse letter. He then mentioned that he will leave them for a while as he is required to serve in the military.

"My beloved ARMY. It's already the end of November. The wind is really cold. You guys also must be aware of this, so I'm writing a short letter to you guys. Coming December, I'll be starting a new journey, I'll be leaving your side for a while to do my military service."

Naturally, the group's fandom, aka ARMYs, became extremely emotional over the announcement that Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook had begun their military enlistment process as of November 22. On top of that, Jungkook confirming to leave for the military in December 2023, was too much for his fans to comprehend in a single day. One fan even noted how it was the "most painful goodbye" they had "ever received" in their life.

"I wasn't ready for this": ARMYs distraught as Jungkook confirms that he will be leaving in December 2023

In his letter, Jungkook further shared how his heart feels heavier as he unfolds this news to his fans, and at the same time, he feels fulfilled when he reminisces the moments he has shared with ARMYs.

Expressing his gratitude towards his beloved fans for being by his side for a decade, that has enabled him to reach such the pinnacle of success, the Please Don't Change singer wished that his fans would remain happy and asked them to wait for his return.

"By conveying this news a part of my mind/heart feels heavy while another part of my mind/heart makes my heart warm, recalling the precious memories with you guys. All the moments that I spent with you guys to this day were the most brightest times of my life."

He further stated:

"ARMYs smile, cheers and love led me here and thank you very much for walking quietly/gently with me while cheering for my dream. I'm being careful about asking you to wait while I'm doing my military service."

However, he elaborates further that a year and a half is a long time to wait for someone, hence he cannot be selfish enough to ask his fans for such a commitment. He ended his letter with a promise to return to his fans with a more mature self and said he would wait for the day when he would get to meet his fans once again.

"In the meantime, I hope laughter and happiness are always filled in ARMYs lives and I hope it healthily and beautiful fill up ARMYs daily lives. I'll miss you deep in my heart while waiting for the day when we'll meet again and share new stories. Please stay healthy without getting sick I love you. (Is it still a bit too early to write a letter...)"

As it was almost time to bid his fans adieu, it was evident that the Still With You singer and songwriter was equally distraught. Each word from his letter weighed heavily on the fans as they were still reeling from the previous announcement made by BigHit Music (now HYBE) earlier on November 22, 2023.

As the BTS ARMY tried its best to fathom everything, they further noticed that Jungkook had posted the letter at 6:13 pm KST. For Bangtan Sonyeondan and its ARMY, "6:13" holds an iconic meaning, since it was in June 2013 when BTS debuted as a K-pop group. Furthermore, Jungkook even has the "0613" tattooed on the dorsal of his right hand.

Evidently, this further overwhelmed the BTS ARMY as they tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and vehemently expressed their emotions and feelings on the social media platform. A fan wrote, "I wasn't ready for this, I'm gonna miss you so much" while another fan tweeted, "JUNGKOOK POSTED THE LETTER AT EXACTLY 6:13 KST."

According to a statement issued by HYBE Corporation released through the South Korean social networking site Weverse, on November 22, 2023, Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook began the procedure of enlisting in the military.

The BTS fandom was stunned to learn that it was time for the four members to enlist in the military, but they are bidding them a safe and healthy military tenure and hope they return soon.

Many fans also underlined that the members will return sooner depending on how soon they leave. This has strengthened the hopes of all the BTS fans from all across the world as they chant "APOBANGPO."