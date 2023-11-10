"I earned that description 'golden'": BTS Jungkook discusses his debut solo 'GOLDEN' with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, leaving fans emotional

On November 9, 2023, BTS Jungkook's latest interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 was released. Reintroducing himself as a self-assured and versatile independent artist, Jungkook discussed with Lowe his debut solo album GOLDEN, his members, and BTS' inevitable reunion in 2025.

The BTS golden maknae revealed how working on his solo album enabled him to discover more about himself. He continued to assert that, considering all of the achievements he has made in expanding his solo artist repertoire, he firmly feels that he has earned the moniker "golden." He further added how his success has given him more self-confidence and enabled him to create his first solo album.

"As I started working on my music, I learned more about myself. I earned that description 'golden'. Looking at all these achievements, I've gained more confidence. So it's a combination of all those things that was poured into the album," Jungkook in Zane Lowe AM interview.

Zane Lowe traveled to the Land of the Morning Calm, South Korea, to meet Jungkook at HYBE, where the two personalities engaged in a deep conversation. The video, which was released on the official YouTube channel of Apple Music, opens with the Standing Next To You singer speaking about how crucial it is to be a part of BTS and how his present as a solo artist is equally as important, if not more.

Fans express gratitude towards Zane Lowe for asking Jungkook "insightful questions" and "going to great lengths" to make the interview honest

The Zane Lowe interview captures the essence of Seoul as the New Zealand Radio DJ walks around the fast-paced capital of South Korea amidst huge billboards displaying celebrities and blinding lights. The scenes then transition to the 19th floor of the HYBE building and Lowe's eventual meet-up with Jungkook.

Apart from other interests, the youngest member of BTS asserts that he has a lot of passion for music and a lot of life left in him to continue creating music.

“I have a lot of passion for music. There is a lot of life left in it for me and I expect that to continue into the future”

Zane's introductory statement at the beginning of the video, "the first and the biggest of the superstars in K-pop to come out of Seoul and reach the world—are BTS," sets the theme for the entire interview. In furtherance, he subtly weaves in the grandiosity of the 19-story building of HYBE and its remarkable achievements owing to BTS.

"HYBE, who after reaching unimaginable heights with BTS, has a new dream. A golden dream, for the golden youngest. This is a rare and honest conversation about a special moment in time, ARMY. Your Jungkook," Lowe says.

In the interview, Lowe asks the BTS maknae about his early trainee days with his members and how that had an impact on the singer's personality as he was growing up. To this, the Hate You singer responded that he was always treated well by his members since he is the youngest, adding that he learned a lot from them in retrospect.

During their talk, Lowe questioned him about the initial turning point when he realized how much he loved music through his own work. In his answer, Jungkook disclosed that, as a youngster, music was not his natural inclination, as in actuality, he was gifted in both athletics and painting.

In particular, he shared that he ultimately realized that music was the proper option for him as he was working on the album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

"When we created that, I felt impressed" the Kpop idol said.

Further, Jungkook added that it was during the release of the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment In Life album that he had this sense of oneness with the songs as a musician. He explained that it was The Most Beautiful Moment In Life that ignited his determination to become one of the best musicians.

Zane Lowe is considered a stalwart in the world of radio, recording, producing, and discovering unique artists from across the world. His storytelling through an interview, where he peels off the layers of an artist and creates a safe space for them to share their personal stories with the world, has always captivated viewers. Similarly, the interview with Jungkook left the entire BTS fandom in tears.

Fans took to social media and shared their favorite bits from the interview, expressing gratitude towards Lowe for creating a comfortable atmosphere for the interview.

Zane Lowe inquired as to whether the vocalist of Please Don't Change and the other members of BTS needed to put in a lot of effort to detach from their stage personas and keep in mind that there was "another you," as he had heard this from numerous other musicians throughout the years.

The BTS golden maknae's response was in line with what his bandmate SUGA had seemed to express during the entire D-Day world tour as well as other members' comparable remarks, which stand at "there is one me". He said,

"No, not at all. I don't pay attention to that at all. I don't make the separation. There is just one me. So the person on stage is the same as the person that's right here now. It's just me."

This further establishes the sheer determination and passion with which BTS members create music. This justifies what Lowe said at the beginning of the video, where he stated that BTS was the first and biggest group to reach the heights of the world.

More from The Zane Lowe Interview with Jungkook which overwhelmed the fans with emotions

Over the years, the golden maknae of BTS has stayed true to his roots. In the interview, he also talked about his trainee days. Recalling the small restaurant where the owner would feed them extra food when the members were just trainees in a company that was on the verge of bankruptcy, Jungkook provides a glimpse into his humble beginnings. He said,

"our dance studio was in the basement and on the ground floor, there was a restaurant and the autie there was very nice to us. She would make us KBBQ sometimes. back then we didn't have big allowances. We were getting by with maybe 2 or 3 couple of instant ramen per day. Whenever I think of that place, i am so grateful."

In a similar vein, when Lowe asked Jungkook if he felt less under pressure when working with other artists, he clarified that, on the contrary, those endeavors were not really his own, hence he felt the pressure. The vocalist of the song Please Don't Change revealed that, despite feeling under tremendous pressure to perform well for someone else's project, he appreciates collaborating with other musicians.

This stemmed from the latest collaboration of Jungkook with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the single TOO MUCH released on October 20, 2023. In addition, Jungkook highlighted the feeling of melancholy that always accompanied him during his solo endeavors due to the void that his members had left behind by not being next to him.

After being together for so many years, the Golden Maknae expressed missing his members when he would wait to go on the stage by himself or when he was promoting his solo album GOLDEN across the world. The Shot Glass of Tears singer echoed the sense of belonging when BTS as a group will come together in 2025 and be in front of their beloved ARMY once again.

This further brings to light how every other BTS member has expressed their yearning to come together in 2025 and to perform in front of the ARMY.

Lowe wrapped up the interview gracefully along with a satisfactory ending as he was successful in justifying his statement in the video at the beginning where he said, "ARMY, Your Jungkook". As he had hinted at a promise to unveil the honest and raw side of the singer to his beloved fans, in a way where Jungkook's growth as an individual and as a solo artist would take the main focus.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been on a promotional tour for his debut solo album GOLDEN in the United States, which he released on November 3, 2023. He performed at the TSX Stage at Times Square on November 9, 2023, KST, and captivated his fans with a spectacular performance.