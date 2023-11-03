BTS Jungkook held a press release on November 2, 2023, for the promotion of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which was released today, November 3, 2023. However, through the entire press release that was reported by the Korean media outlet Newsen, what shone brighter was the Euphoria singer's statement of looking forward to the year 2025, as it would be the 10th anniversary of their album Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa (HYYH).

The Standing Next to You singer expressed the importance of pursuing solo endeavors as an artist, as it enhances the artist's art and craftsmanship. He added that even their solo projects are part of BTS.

"And the same goes for other members, but I think we have become stronger in many ways by releasing solo singles and albums. Those activities are also part of BTS. That's why I'll guarantee you that one thing. It would be really cool if BTS gets back together in 2025. I am looking forward to it more than you. ah...!"

Furthermore, the Standing Next To You singer did not shy away from clarifying that BTS, ARMY, and HYYH seem to be words that are truly inseparable. Continuing on the subject, he further added that since the group has its fans, he believes that the "most beautiful and happiest time in life is still ongoing".

"ARMY WILL ALWAYS WAIT FOR YOU": Fans got emotional as Jungkook mentioned BTS' eventual reunion in 2025

Before his solo album debut was released, Jungkook responded briefly to questions forwarded ahead of time via his agency during the November 2 press conference. Upon being asked about the 10th anniversary of HYYH in 2025, Jungkook responded:

"I think BTS, ARMY and this Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa are truly inseparable and inseparable."

This is not the first time that a member of BTS has spoken about the album and their eventual reunion. Earlier, as the first-ever guest on BTS Suga's Suchwita series, RM also revealed during the show's pilot episode that the members are preparing a special event for HYYH's tenth anniversary in 2025.

As ARMYs saw Jungkook express his enthusiasm and hope, looking forward to the reunion of BTS and ARMY in 2025, they shared their joy and excitement.

Along with that, Bang Si-Hyuk also emphasized in his October Bloomberg interview that even though BTS extended their contracts with HYBE, the septet would have still released the HYYH project on its tenth anniversary if the contract extension had not taken place. That being said, his lack of involvement in the project would have been the sole distinction in that scenario.

In other developments, the documentary film BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, produced by BigHit Entertainment, is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in December 2023.