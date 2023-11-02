“Not this platform”: BTS’ Monuments: Beyond the Star documentary set to release on Disney+ leaves the internet divided

BigHit Entertainment announced BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star documentary film will be released on Disney Plus in December 2023. An autobiography of the South Korean pop group was also published on July 9, 2023, by BigHit.

Titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS", BTS and Kang Myeong-seok authored it, while Anton Hur worked with Clare Richards and Slin Jung to translate it into English.

Fans have waited long enough for the documentary film of the septet to release. However, the announcement of the film getting released on Disney Plus invited a flurry of mixed reactions from netizens from all across the globe. An X user, @thirteenzerone, tweeted, "Not this platform I beg."

Disney Plus, the streaming service that will be this movie's partner, formally announced the news. Remarkably, the members had previously given a sneak peek to the public about this documentary with a 30-second teaser video published on November 30, 2022, a year earlier.

Additionally, Disney Plus claims that the group's growing journey from childhood to the present will be the focus of this documentary. Notably, there will be several moments in it that fans have never experienced.

BTS' documentary film release on Disney Plus has invited mixed reactions from netizens

The documentary Beyond the Star, produced in partnership with Disney Plus and HYBE (formerly known as BigHit Music), will only be available on the streaming service. Because of this collaboration, Disney Plus has already released various unique BTS material, which has kept fans interested throughout the group's sabbatical while they were enlisting in the military.

The documentary seeks to document the incredible ascent of the septet as pop superstars of the twenty-first century by giving unparalleled access to an extensive archive of music and video covering the last nine years. While the group members prepare for their next chapter, the series will give fans a peek into their personal lives, thoughts, and goals for the future.

Furthermore, the group members expressed excitement about sharing real tales through the platform in a video published last year.

However, due to an ongoing situation, many fans resent the streaming platform. Disney pledged to give $2 million as aid to Israel, which brought the platform directly under fire from the Bangtan ARMY, who condemned their gesture.

A BTS ARMY, @m48321320, posted, "Y'all I need you to understand that if in case BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which is set to release later this year, comes out on Disney, for god's sake, don't subscribe to Disney. I'm sure there will be some alternative like Weverse. Buy it on there or ill3gally stream idc."

Fans were pleased when Disney Plus announced yet another scoop about a brand-new documentary. However, some fans were delighted at the mere prospect of witnessing and engaging with the group's private moments and showed no remorse regarding its release on the OTT platform.

A fan, @fergaliciousJK, tweeted, "I've been waiting for this," while some other fans showed excitement on the post by @btschartsdailyc.

Furthermore, Kim Tae-ho, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HYBE Corporations, told the Korean media outlet Yonhap News on November 2, 2023, that the septet plans on working on future projects alongside HYBE due to which the members even renewed their contract for the second time with the company.

Additionally, Kim Tae-ho also mentioned the group's intentions to commemorate the 10th-anniversary project of Hwayangyeonhwa (HYYH) in 2025.

The documentary film BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be released on December 2023 on Disney Plus.