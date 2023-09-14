"IM READY TO CRY": Disney+ sends fans into frenzy with the announcement of BTS Documentary: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Another exciting news is on its way for BTS fans as the group’s upcoming documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars, will be released in December 2023. This news was officially released by the Disney+ platform, which is going to be the streaming partner of this film. Interestingly, the news about this documentary was already teased by the members through a short teaser film released a year ago on November 30, 2022.

Expand Tweet

With the members currently being on a hiatus from all group activities and some of them involved in the mandatory military service, this documentary will be a boon in crisis for the ARMY fans who have been missing their beloved boys.

According to Disney+, this documentary film will consist of the group’s journey of growth from their youth till the present. Notably, it will consist of several moments that the fans have never had a hold of before.

ARMYs rejoice as Disney+ announces the release of BTS' new documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars, later this year

After the multiple documentaries of the K-pop boy band, ARMYs will now have another documentary of the whole group’s documentary, titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars. This will be a second recent surprise and monumental release by the group since the release of their book Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record.

With Disney+ breaking in with another news about an all-new documentary, it made fans overwhelmed. Just the thought of being able to watch and experience the unseen moments of the group had fans excited. This news was announced through Disney+ themselves confirming a December release of the documentary. The platform has also seen the release of previous documentaries like BTS: Permission To Dance and In The Soop: Friendcation.

Providing the official synopsis, Disney wrote:

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' contains the amazing journey of '21st century pop icon' BTS. It stimulates the curiosity of the public as well as global fans who have been watching their growth, raising expectations. You can see the world of music and videos that BTS has shown over the past 9 years, as well as the daily lives and thoughts of the members preparing for the second act."

With the confirmation of release, fans cannot wait to sit in front of their screens as they’ll embark on a visual journey depicting the group’s legacy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The other documentaries that have been already released are Suga’s SUGA: Road to D-DAY and jhope’s j-hope IN THE BOX. It was also confirmed that Jimin’s solo documentary will see an October 2023 release. These documentaries subtly reflected upon the respective members' lives beyond the musical scene.

BTS' other documented ventures

The group's book, Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record, which was released on July 9, 2023, was well received by the fandom since it consisted of various untold stories as well as some personal handwritten notes from the members for themselves and ARMYs. It was released on the day that is widely celebrated as BTS' fandom ARMY day.

Expand Tweet

Even a proper full-length drama series, titled Youth, is supposed to arrive anytime soon. The drama will depict seven actors, each taking up the role of a member, as they tie the viewers with their unbreakable bond of friendship and more.

The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars documentary is sure to bring the ARMY and the group closer than ever before.