'Youth,' the BTS Universe drama has a new exciting trailer and the fans can't keep calm

Four years after officially announcing the project, Youth, the BTS Universe drama finally has a trailer. It was screened for the first time at the Korea Expo in Paris and is set to be released soon, which has all band's fans excited. A thrilling cast lineup of young talented actors was also introduced through the trailer. They will be seen transforming into the septet for the drama.

Youth will showcase a fictional story cited 'HYYH' or 'BTS Universe' about 7 boys who are tied by fate. The show will focus on their school years, life as students, how they met, and their separation after graduating from school.

The series will be produced by Chorokbaem Media, alongside HYBE Corporation. The South Korean production company is also known for other hit K-dramas such as Another Miss Oh, W, The Penthouse, My Liberation Notes, and more.

The new trailer for Youth, the BTS Universe drama, releases at the 2023 Korean expo in Paris

The highly-anticipated trailer for the BTS Universe drama, Youth, was recently unveiled at the 2023 Korean Expo in Paris. Although no release date was shared, the trailer stated that the series is 'coming soon,' and fans are extremely excited for it to watch on the small screen.

As per various media reports, the drama will show what fans have already witnessed through short films and album notes. However, the stories will be portrayed through a new angle and with new faces.

Map of The BU @mapofthebu_twt BTS YOUTH DRAMA TEASER : A Breakdown



Context - This drama tells the fictional story known as HYYH/ BU about 7 boys tied by fate . This show focuses only on their school years and thus will chart their childhood , their meeting and their separation after school . BTS YOUTH DRAMA TEASER : A Breakdown Context - This drama tells the fictional story known as HYYH/ BU about 7 boys tied by fate . This show focuses only on their school years and thus will chart their childhood , their meeting and their separation after school . https://t.co/2LyiHVK4TW

The prominent cast includes Seo Jo Hoon as Jin, Ahn Ji Ho as j-hope, Seo Young Joo as RM, Kim Yoon Woo as Jimin, Jung Woo Jin as V, and Jeon Jin Seo as Jungkook. The names of the BTS members will be altered for the drama.

The teaser shared a glimpse of various iconic scenes from the HYYH universe. An example of this is j-hope being left behind at an amusement park by his mother and Jimin drowning in the water.

After introducing them individually, the seven of them are seen hanging out and spending time together.

It is reported that Youth is being made against a budget of $35.4 million, and is the third-most biggest production in K-drama history. Youth is slated to release in the second half of 2023 and will have 24 episodes in all.

Fans cannot keep their excitement as they are rooting for the K-drama to release soon. They are also excited to see BTS' friendship through a fictitious plot. The heartwarming scenes from the teaser have already reduced them to tears.

