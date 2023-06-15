All BTS documentaries in order

In the sea of unique content that the seven-piece K-pop group has presented fans with over the years, BTS documentaries have unarguably been the most beloved. Given their raw essence and the insight they offer into the lives and struggles of the K-pop idols, fans have always looked forward to them and kept them close to their hearts.

As the members continue to express their thoughts and emotions on various aspects of their journey together as BTS, the band of global repute, fans' love for them only continues to increase, something that is captured well in the group's many documentaries.

The title of all BTS documentaries have been a play on the acronym of the group's name, revealing several dimensions to their identity as one of the most dominating and popular groups in the global music industry. As the members embark on their solo careers, the idols have already started to roll out their personal documentaries, ticking two boxes on the list of seven members.

From solo to group: A chronological list of all BTS documentaries released so far

1) Burn The Stage: The Movie

Released in 2018, the first on the list of BTS documentaries is Burn The Stage: The Movie, which kicked off the tradition of the idols revealing the stories behind their musical journey as a group.

Directed by Park Jun-soo and produced by Yoon Ji-won, the movie showcased what went on behind the creation of their Wings album and the 2017 Wings Tour in support of the same.

2) Bring The Soul: The Movie

Maintaining the BTS documentaries' tradition of playing with "BTS" as an acronym is Bring The Soul: The Movie. Released in 2019, the movie was directed once again by director Park Jun-soo. As the group expanded the scale of their tour venues with the Love Yourself Tour, the movie documented not only the glory of the septet and the happiness they got from their many concerts but also the inevitable downsides that came with the same.

3) Break The Silence: The Movie

The last of the BTS documentaries that observed the acronym tradition that the group carried out is Break The Silence: The Movie, which was released in 2020. Given that their documentaries have naturally revealed much of their touring experiences, this movie proves to be yet another addition to the same. The movie reveals the many dimensions of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour that was rolled out in 2019.

4) BTS: Yet to Come

The last group film on the list of BTS documentaries that the seven-piece band rolled out was BTS: Yet To Come. Following the announcement of their two-year hiatus, in light of their duty to fulfill the mandatory military service, the group released their anthological album, Proof, along with a massive free concert in Busan before they closed their first chapter. The documentary, capturing these events, was screened in theatres across the world.

5) J-Hope In The Box

The first on the list of solo BTS documentaries released by agency was J-Hope In The Box by j-hope. After being the first member to release his solo debut album, Jack In The Box, the rapper also announced his position as the first member of BTS to release a solo documentary series. The movie released in February 2023, displaying the scenes that took place behind the production of the album.

6) SUGA: Road to D-Day

The next in line of solo BTS documentaries is rapper SUGA's Road to D-Day, which recently hit the screens across the world.

Much like j-hope's documentary, the idol's release of his first studio album, D-Day, was followed by the reveal of his documentary that chronicled how he interacted with several global artists for the creation of his album and everything that was involved in the marking of his first official step as a soloist.

SUGA's Road to D-Day also talks at length about the idol's personal story that inevitably influences his album, including themes of adulthood, and more.

Given that BTS documentaries have always surpassed fans' expectations, ARMYs and K-pop enthusiasts are naturally looking forward to more behind-the-scene videos and personal perspectives being revealed through them.

Poll : 0 votes