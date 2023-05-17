On May 17, 2023, BTS' SUGA and j-hope surprised fans with the release of a video of the two together, where they revealed that both their documentaries will be screened in theatres worldwide. The solo documentaries, SUGA: Road to D-Day, and j-hope's IN THE BOX, will be screened in cinemas from June 17 for only a limited period of time.

BTS_official @bts_bighit BTS Solo Documentaries

<j-hope IN THE BOX> & <SUGA: Road to D-DAY>

In cinemas worldwide from Sat, June 17 for a limited time only



Tickets now on sale at



#jhopeINTHEBOX #RoadToDDAY #BTSsolodocumentaries & In cinemas worldwide from Sat, June 17 for a limited time onlyTickets now on sale at btssolodocumentaries.com BTS Solo Documentaries 🎉BTS Solo Documentaries🎉<j-hope IN THE BOX> & <SUGA: Road to D-DAY>In cinemas worldwide from Sat, June 17 for a limited time only🔗Tickets now on sale at btssolodocumentaries.com#jhopeINTHEBOX #RoadToDDAY #BTSsolodocumentaries https://t.co/DGkss7bg4Z

Following the release of the video, fans were not only delighted by the exciting announcement, but also loved watching SUGA and j-hope together on screen after a long time, even though the video was no longer than a minute.

Given that j-hope is currently undertaking his military service, any content of the idol thrills and delights fans.

Fans celebrate the announcement of BTS' SUGA and j-hope's documentaries screening in theaters worldwide

Given that SOPE (SUGA and j-hope) are one of the most famous ships among the BTS members, the coming together of the two for the announcement video excited many fans. The chemistry between the two old friends overflowed as they kicked off the video by recreating their signature move for their Hwagae Market.

As they opened the doors to their Hwagae Market, the two continued to share about their upcoming documentary screenings in theaters around the world. With BTS' SUGA and j-hope alternating lines, here's what they said:

"Hi, I'm SUGA. Hi, I'm j-hope. We're already halfway through 2023. How are you guys doing? Today we're here to share a very special news with you. Our first solo documentaries, j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-Day are opening in theatres worldwide."

j-hope then said:

"I'm so excited to be able to show 200 days of my life as j-hope the artist as well as my performance at Lollapalooza, which got amazing reactions on the big screens in theatres. What about you SUGA?"

SUGA takes over with:

"I'm also really excited for everyone to see, in theatres, how I produced my album, D-Day, from beginning to end, as well as the live clips that I filmed in various places."

They concluded their video announcement by giving away information on where and how to buy tickets to watch the solo documentaries of the two BTS members.

To both purchase the tickets and get more information about the documentaries screening, it's advised to visit the website, btssolodocumentaries.com. After the announcement, they closed back the doors of their Hwagae Market, leaving fans feeling both nostalgic and excited.

elle⁷☾ seven mates @elle_moonchild7 🫶🏻 the market was opened sope is married again the world is healed🫶🏻 the market was opened sope is married again the world is healed 😭🫶🏻 https://t.co/DpeZ4QwVAU

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok SOPE OPEN THE MARKET AGAIN . MY GOD MY PARENTS THEY RAISED ME SOPE SOPE OPEN THE MARKET AGAIN . MY GOD MY PARENTS THEY RAISED ME SOPE https://t.co/uUZ54HCjtK

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone seeing sope together in one frame just made me tear up :( seeing sope together in one frame just made me tear up :( https://t.co/RrFxfrnFwI

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok do y’all know what this did for me … i just died and came back to life. like fell to my knees and all. i waited ages for my parents sope to come home y’all don’t get it like do y’all know what this did for me … i just died and came back to life. like fell to my knees and all. i waited ages for my parents sope to come home y’all don’t get it like https://t.co/tnxcmqtbPT

Another intriguing aspect that eagle-eyed fans found out is that the video was filmed during j-hope's birthday on February 18, given how it matches with his outfit during his birthday live. Since there was much other content that overflowingly came from SUGA and j-hope that day, fans couldn't help but sob at the fact that the two spent the entirety of the day together.

솝Fе́nechka솝 HUH?! @ansts1809 Cake from Yoongi, SOPE documentaries announcment, SOPE's challenges, Sopechwita and and all this in one day - Hobi's birthday. SOPE spent the whole of his birthday together.🫠🫠🫠 Cake from Yoongi, SOPE documentaries announcment, SOPE's challenges, Sopechwita and and all this in one day - Hobi's birthday. SOPE spent the whole of his birthday together.🫠🫠🫠 https://t.co/3eyUfakrXi

HUH?! @sopedaiIy sope really spent hoseok’s birthday glued to each other sope really spent hoseok’s birthday glued to each other https://t.co/3L3MIpeOpR

With only a month left for the official kickstart of both SUGA and j-hope's documentaries in theatres worldwide, fans are eagerly looking forward to the same.

Poll : 0 votes