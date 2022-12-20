BTS announces Yet To Come in Cinemas releasing worldwide in 2023

BTS' management, BIGHIT MUSIC, recently released an announcement for the movie, BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas. The movie, starring all seven members of the K-pop group, will hit the screens on February 1, 2023. It will be a documentation of their recent Busan concert and will be released worldwide for a limited period of time.

The sale of the tickets will begin on January 10 at 7 pm EST and will go on till January 11, 9 am KST. Fans can book their tickets on the specific website that they have released for the movie release. Yet to Come in Cinemas will be available for fans in 110 countries and is put out in different formats like 4DX, 4DX Screen, standard, etc.

Fans go into a frenzy after announcement of BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas

#YetToComeInCinemas Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screensRelease at 1st, Feb, 2023Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023Info at btsyettocomeincinemas.com <BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas>Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screens ✔ Release at 1st, Feb, 2023 ✔ Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023 🔗Info at btsyettocomeincinemas.com #YetToComeInCinemas https://t.co/X8oi9StIUI

With the start of their mandatory military service schedule, fans expected lesser content from their idols but to their surprise, BTS has come out with a sudden drop of their new documentary announcement, which has sent ARMYs into a frenzy.

The Busan Yet To Come concert that BTS held in October was their contribution to promoting Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030. The free concert was a huge success and held a lot of sentimental value to ARMYs given that their enlistment for the military was announced during their stage.

The concert, which has now been converted into a movie, is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans.

Miche⁷ @MicheBangtan BTS and BH: The year is over 🫤 The best is Yet To Come



Us: Yeah, we love you, we will wait forever, in this essay-



BTS and BH: I mean literally yet to come, Yet To Come in theaters 2023 BTS and BH: The year is over 🫤 The best is Yet To ComeUs: Yeah, we love you, we will wait forever, in this essay- BTS and BH: I mean literally yet to come, Yet To Come in theaters 2023 https://t.co/eTBowworrA

Shirley 🦋 @winterbeartaete



@bts_bighit WE ARE GOING TO SEE RUN BTS PERFORMANCE ON THE BIG SCREEN?!?!? @bts_bighit WE ARE GOING TO SEE RUN BTS PERFORMANCE ON THE BIG SCREEN?!?!? 😱https://t.co/FyMZnWYnEX

Moonie⁷ @parrapiojoonie @bts_bighit Not sure I want to relive one of the worst days of my life but ok @bts_bighit Not sure I want to relive one of the worst days of my life but ok

dori⁷ ia @mikro_kosmos_ me watching yet to come in 4dx and run bts starts playing: me watching yet to come in 4dx and run bts starts playing: https://t.co/jjdOtuW40w

ikram⁷⟭⟬INDIGO💙📚(semi-ia finals) @bts07ddaeng Oooooh this gonna be SO GOOD, I really hope they have this in my country and city truly praying for that to happen



BTS Yet To Come concert will be in cinemas on 1st Feb 2023



This gonna be WILD Oooooh this gonna be SO GOOD, I really hope they have this in my country and city truly praying for that to happenBTS Yet To Come concert will be in cinemas on 1st Feb 2023This gonna be WILD https://t.co/9UMYeHZEfV

ੈ✩‧₊˚🛋🫂🐋🌊 @seokjeIly me if i went to bts yet to come cinema me if i went to bts yet to come cinema https://t.co/OFyNtJS7Vo

Especially given their previous documentaries and films, where ARMYs were found crying rivers, the movie is believed to be no less heart-breaking. As the members slowly leave for their military services, with Jin kickstarting the same, fans believe that Yet to Come in Cinemas is one of the many departing gifts that BTS has laid out for them.

Alongside the emotional quotient, fans are also excited to see the impressive performances they showcased during the concert on the big screens. Their show-stopping performances, impressive choreography, and uplifting songs in a cinematic setting are an experience that fans can't wait to have.

Previous BTS documentaries and films

브렌.⁷💙🌸🐰 @bbyjk_7 look at us ~ @BTS_twt #BTS From Burn the Stage The Movie (2018) to BTS Yet to Come (2023)~ 🥺🥺🥺look at us ~ From Burn the Stage The Movie (2018) to BTS Yet to Come (2023)~ 🥺🥺🥺💜✨ look at us ~ 🌌💜 @BTS_twt #BTS https://t.co/dS8pOJGC6G

Throughout their careers, BTS has put out many documentaries and films that have resulted from the many concerts they've held in the last nine years. Each documentary has dived deeper into the personalities of the K-pop idols and how they handle the pressure of being the most popular boy band in the world.

Their filmography kickstarted with the release of BTS: Burn the Stage, back in 2018, an eight-episode documentary series that was later turned into a movie under the same name later that year.

BTS followed that with Love Yourself, Bring the Soul, Break the Silence, and Permission to Dance on Stage, before finally landing at Yet to Come in Cinemas.

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit



BTS HAS SO MUCH MORE CONTENT IN STORE FOR US IM GONNA CRY not only will we be getting BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Documentary on Disney+ (J-hope’s solo docu too) but BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas too all next year 2023BTS HAS SO MUCH MORE CONTENT IN STORE FOR US IM GONNA CRY @BTS_twt not only will we be getting BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Documentary on Disney+ (J-hope’s solo docu too) but BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas too all next year 2023BTS HAS SO MUCH MORE CONTENT IN STORE FOR US IM GONNA CRY @BTS_twt https://t.co/zwdngy69nw

Most of their documentaries revolved around concerts and its behind-the-scenes that many ARMYs are always curious about. Their movies and documentaries are often commended for the captivating and intriguing cinematography that glued the audience to their seats as they went on an emotional rollercoaster.

With the release of their Disney+ documentary right around the corner along with Yet To Come in Cinemas, fans are indeed spoilt for choice as the members continue to simultaneously roll out their solo content.

