"HYYH Forever": BTS RM’s promise about HYYH 10th-anniversary project resurfaces with Bang PD echoing the same in Bloomberg interview

On October 14, 2023, BTS fans were sent into a frenzy as BTS RM's clip from Suchwita resurfaced on X, following Bang Si-Hyuk's recent Bloomberg interview, where he spoke about the group's 10-year reunion. During the pilot episode of BTS Suga's Suchwita series, RM, who was invited as its first guest, said that the members are planning for something special on the 10th-anniversary of HYYH in 2025.

He continued by saying that the group members, along with Bang Si-Hyuk, plan on executing a unique initiative on the anniversary.

"We talked about how 2025 would be the year most of our members complete their service...and HYYH will turn 10years old... I think we are going to try and keep that promise."

A fan, @renkiger_, posted the video clip on social media, which revealed RM's promise of working on a 10th-anniversary project of HYYH. The fan further expressed their joy by saying "HYYH Forever" over the news.

RM's promise resurfaced online after Bang Si-Hyuk attended the Bloomberg Screentime in Los Angeles on October 13, 2023. He talked with hosts Sohee Kim and Lucas Shaw from Bloomberg about the profound impact of K-Pop throughout the world as well as his ambitions for breakout artists and billboard permeation.

During the same interview, Bang Si-Hyuk, aka Hitman Bang, mentioned BTS working on the 10th-anniversary edition of their album, HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, reconfirming what RM had mentioned during the Suchwita pilot episode ([슈취타] EP.1 SUGA with RM). Naturally, fans are very excited to see what 2025 has in store for them.

"It's in our hearts forever": Fans are overjoyed with the news of BTS bringing back their iconic album HYYH in 2025

Furthermore, Bang Si-Hyuk highlighted during his interview with Bloomberg that although BTS renewed their contracts with HYBE, the septet would have gone ahead and released the 10th-anniversary project of HYYH anyway, even if the contract renewal had not happened. However, in that case, the only difference would have been the absence of his participation in the project.

“But if the members had not chosen to renew their contracts with us this time, a 10th-anniversary album might still have been possible, but it would have been without my participation."—Bang Si-Hyuk

As per X user, @BANGTANSJOONIE, this further establishes how the group has full control and autonomy over their music. Otherwise, releasing them without BigHit Music and HYBE Labels wouldn't have been possible.

Thus, tweets from admirers flooded in from all around the world as fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and swarmed the social media platform with their opinions and speculations regarding the 10th-anniversary project of HYYH.

Fans like @KakePop3 jokingly tweeted that BigHit Music and BTS must have been planning HYYH's anniversary since 1675 while @sugatradamus and @onyxkoo expressed how the album is etched on their hearts. The rest of the fandom shared their thoughts as well.

With HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, the septet entered the US Billboard 200 for the first time in 2015 and spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard World Albums list. With I Need U at number 67 and For You at number 83, two of the group's singles made it into Japan's Oricon 2015 CD Single Top 100 Ranking as well, attesting to the group's expansion outside of South Korea.

Furthermore, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016), the group's first Korean compilation album, earned them their first Daesang award for Album of the Year at the 2016 Melon Music Awards. Additionally, they won the Artist of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2016, which shifted the trajectory of the group's destiny forever.

Their first album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1, was released on April 29, 2015, while the second part The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 was released on November 30, 2015. The last segment of the trilogy The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, was released on May 2, 2016.

The HYYH album trilogy played a huge role in pushing BTS to the pinnacle of their success.