“I do want to share my story”: BTS Jungkook dishes on his wish to share a song with fans possibly reflecting on his own life in a British GQ Interview

BTS Jungkook released his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, taking the whole music world by storm. On the same day, British GQ published an interview with the global sensation, which further sent his fans into an online meltdown. During the interview, the Standing Next To You singer was asked by the magazine about his wish to make music based on different "characters" and whether GOLDEN was about him exploring various styles.

In response to the query, Jungkook revealed that he has always wished to branch out with many genres and styles while honing his vocal competencies. He continued by saying that while he wants to work on a variety of stories as an artist, he remains optimistic that the moment will come for him to openly tell his fans about himself through sincere songs.

"I just wanted to try diverse genres and styles and work on my own sound. As of now, that is still my goal. I want to work on different stories. On the other hand, when the moment comes when I do want to share my story, I do think it’ll be a song with honest lyrics that I want to share with my fans."

Expand Tweet

After BTS declared a brief break in 2022 to enable them time to pursue other artistic endeavors and fulfill the necessary military service needed by practically all young Korean males, Jungkook is the last of the group to go solo.

His first album, GOLDEN, which plays on a moniker that has accompanied him his whole career—the "golden maknae," or the youngest member who excels at everything—was released following the release of a few pre-release singles, including SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

"I found myself missing the members quite a bit": Jungkook gets candid with British GQ

The international phenomenon behind GOLDEN—which is dominating the iTunes charts worldwide with eight of its songs in the Top 10—revealed to British GQ that he discovered a lot about himself throughout the process of recording his solo album, something he was unaware of before.

He became mindful of the areas where he thought he still needed improvement and understood how to overcome them. Furthermore, amidst all that, he realized that he missed his six members a lot.

"While working on the album by myself, and performing on stage alone, I noticed things about myself that I was unaware of – the good points and the areas I’m lacking in. In terms of music, I found myself realising, “Oh I can do these kinds of things as well, huh?,” or “Ah, this is something I can work on.” I found myself missing the members quite a bit."

Expand Tweet

The solo album by Jungkook has a fascinating blend of genres, including vintage '70s funk, smooth R&B, pure pop, and some good old crooning. On top of that, the album is sung entirely in English.

Jungkook revealed to British GQ that, in his opinion, success is not influenced by the opinions of others. Simply feeling content with oneself, joyful, facing challenges, and being frustrated—he believes that "success" is always entwined with all of those feelings. For him, contentment suffices rather than striving for achievement.

Additionally, BTS has been the most streamed group on Spotify for a ten-year period. The band broke incredible milestones and has achieved success like no other in the K-Pop industry. They are the first South Korean group to reach the summit of the Billboard charts with every release, either as a group or as a solo.

In furtherance, their fandom, known as ARMY, is a distinct cultural entity, while the seven-member group has over 20 Guinness World Records under their name. Meanwhile, with GOLDEN, Jungkook invaded the world of music, breaking several records that serve as a daily reminder of his remarkable skill and popularity.

Expand Tweet

In an astounding demonstration of the power of the worldwide fan base, GOLDEN became the first album by an Asian artist to reach the top of the iTunes UK chart in record time. It took only one hour and nineteen minutes to accomplish this incredible achievement, demonstrating Jungkook's widespread appeal.

Additionally, it went on to become the soloist album with the quickest sales, selling over 2 million copies according to the Hanteo chart, which tracks popular Korean music.

This accomplishment demonstrated Jungkook's popularity within his own nation and the tremendous support he garnered from his native country's citizens.

Meanwhile, the Standing Next To You singer revealed his desire to do a three-hour solo concert during a press conference on November 2, 2023, in relation to the release of his solo album, as reported by Newsen.