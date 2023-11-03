"You’ll always be a legend!": Fans celebrate as Jungkook’s “Golden” becomes the fastest album by an Asian act to top the iTunes UK chart

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook released his highly anticipated debut solo album, Golden, sending waves of excitement through the hearts of fans worldwide. As anticipated by the dedicated ARMY, each track from the album rapidly ascended the global music charts, painting a vivid picture of Jungkook's immense talent and the support of his fans.

Yet, among the plethora of achievements that Golden would unlock, two stood out as monumental milestones. The album soared to the pinnacle of both the UK and US iTunes charts, a double triumph that left fans in awe of Jungkook's star power.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the speed at which it transpired. Golden seized its place in history by becoming the fastest album by any Asian act ever to conquer the iTunes UK charts.

In the blink of an eye, the world was introduced to Jungkook's solo brilliance, and the ARMY couldn't help but revel in this exhilarating moment. It was yet another instance of BTS competing with themselves, endearingly called "BTS vs. BTS" by the fans.

BTS' Jungkook surpasses numerous charts with his new solo album Golden

Jungkook's Golden album has stormed the international music scene, setting a series of impressive records that are a constant symbol of his extraordinary popularity and talent.

In an awe-inspiring display of global fandom power, Golden made history by becoming the fastest album by an Asian act to claim the top spot on the iTunes UK chart. It achieved this momentous feat in just 1 hour and 19 minutes, a testament to his worldwide appeal.

It also went on to become the fastest-selling soloist album, amassing over 1 million copies sold on the Hanteo (popular Korean music) chart. This achievement represented Jungkook’s prowess inside his own country and the immense support he received from his people back home.

The album's incredible debut continued in the United States, where it again made a mark on iTunes. It emerged as the highest debut for an album by an Asian act in the history of US iTunes as well, a similar achievement to UK iTunes.

Additionally, Golden swiftly rose to a position within the top 5 on the US iTunes chart, reaffirming Jungkook's status as a global music sensation.

In a momentous turn of events, the BTS maknae managed to occupy an astonishing 8 out of 10 spots in the top 10 of US iTunes with tracks from Golden. This striking achievement was accomplished in less than 3 hours since the album's release, which consists of 11 tracks in all.

Jungkook's reign extended to international territories as well. Golden swiftly rose to the #1 position on iTunes in more than 65 countries, a number that is increasing with every minute.

It also made its presence felt in the United States, clinching a spot in the Top 3 on US iTunes. The album's individual tracks from Golden further underscored its exhilarating reception by charting within the "Top 15" of the US iTunes song chart.

Fans had a lot to say about this wave of achievements with a “told you” attitude, as all these milestones were quite expected.

The wave of acclaim for Jungkook's Golden is a testament to the artist's multifaceted talents, the boundless enthusiasm of the ARMY, and the music's universal appeal. It's a historic achievement that defines the BTS star's place on the global music industry map and sets the stage for even more incredible milestones in his solo career.