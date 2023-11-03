"I SCREAMED FOR GOD SAKE": BTS' Jungkook's fans lavish praise on slick and stylish mafiaesque Standing Next to You MV

On November 3, BTS' Jungkook released his much-awaited debut solo album GOLDEN and parallelly released the music video for the title track, Standing Next To You. The slick and stylish mafiaesque title track is a modern recreation of old-school sounds from the disco funk genre.

The track captures the true power of love and how it is enough to conquer any significant obstacles. Jungkook sings to his lover in the music video that as long as he has her, he can defeat any adversity to have her by his side since their love is more profound than anything else.

Notably, Standing Next To You has earned brilliant reactions from ARMYs. @bangtanyies wrote,

"I SCREAMED FOR GOD SAKE".

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You MV has garnered 4.1 million views on YouTube

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have noticed that Standing Next To You pays a brilliant homage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The title track also additionally references popular past BTS songs like Permission to Dance, Black Swan, Dynamite, and DNA, as well.

ARMYs have loved the title track and have taken to X to share their euphoric and proud reactions to BTS' Jungkook.

Standing Next To You was filmed by Tanu Muino, a Ukrainian music video director and designer. Notably, she has directed music videos for world-famous artists such as Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, etc. Additionally, she has filmed for luxury brands such as Dior, which adds to her repertoire.

HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun put together Jungkook's album. The album consists of 11 tracks, including SEVEN (clean and explicit versions) and 3D and eight other unique and diverse tracks. The complete tracklist includes,

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version) Standing Next to You (Title Track) Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean version)

The all-English album includes collaborations with Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes.

BTS' Jungkook initially didn't like the lead single Standing Next To You

In one of the promotional interviews for GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook dished that he initially didn't like Standing Next To You. In an interview with media outlet PICKON, the SEVEN singer shared that when record producer Andrew Watt played Standing Next To You for him first, he didn't enjoy it and wasn't keen to include it in his album, GOLDEN.

However, he felt a sense of "grandeur" to the track and re-imagined it. Only then could he see it from a different light and decided to include the track as the lead single of GOLDEN,

"Let me tell you when I first heard this song. After Andrew and I finished recording ‘Seven,’ he played this song again. I wasn’t immediately drawn to the song, but there was a grandeur to it when I heard it."

Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook added that he added choreography and performance aspects, which enhanced the grandeur of Standing Next To You, and soon enough, he realized that it would make for an ideal track to be performed on stage.

"There was no choreography or performance at that point. But then I realized that it would be really cool to do something onstage, and I just kind of came up with these drawings. So, I think it’s a very appropriate song for the title of this ‘Golden’ album."

In other news, Jungkook will embark on more promotional activities for GOLDEN that include a solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and hosting his solo concert.