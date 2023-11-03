"Jungkook world tour?": Fans go gaga as the BTS idol reveals his desire to do a 3-hour-long solo concert

Jungkook of BTS fame debuted his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which has taken the music industry by storm. However, during his press release on November 2, regarding his solo album release, the Standing Next To You singer expressed that he would like to perform a three-hour solo concert at some point, which drove his fan base into an internet frenzy.

He said,

"The other thing i'd like to do is i'd like to do a concert, like a three hour concert. that I can fill up by myself and I'd love to be that kind of singer, that kind of artist."

Evidently, the cacophony of joy in the BTS fandom made its way to the social media realm as a fan and an X user, @jjklve wrote "jungkook world tour?!!"

According to the report by Newsen, a Korean media outlet, the 26-year-old Standing Next To You singer clarified that he is not suggesting that he wants to perform alone when he says that he wants to be able to reach a point where he is capable of performing for three or four hours in front of a venue full of fans.

This further fanned the speculations of the fans who had been hoping for the artist to hold his world tour before he enlisted in the South Korean military. Although the Standing Next to You singer did not clear the air in regards to at which point in the future he intends to carry out his solo concert, fans were excited nonetheless.

"Jungkook will achieve his dream": Fans express their heartfelt emotions as the BTS idol expressed his wish to have a solo concert in the future

Along a similar line, it is important to highlight that right after the album was released, the vocalist of Standing Next To You, BTS Jungkook, became the first Asian act and the first K-Pop artist to have the highest album launch in iTunes US history in less than an hour.

This is the first time ever that an Asian musician has taken the #1 place on the Apple Music streaming service. The album GOLDEN became the number one album on the US iTunes list in just one hour and ten minutes following its release, rendering the victory even sweeter.

Nonetheless, fans flooded X to lavish praise on the 26-year-old BTS idol who debuted as a Korean solo artist less than four weeks ago. A fellow fan, @harujk97SWY, tweeted "World tour is coming" while another fan tweeted, "Three hour concert I want to be there."

Additionally, as reported by Newsen on November 2, Jungkook also hinted at a future project during the press release where the singer mentioned his intention to gift Korean songs to his fans soon. This further ignited the speculation of the singer releasing further projects before he would finally enlist.

In other news, in honor of the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, BTS's Jungkook is scheduled to throw an exclusive release party on the American radio program iHeart Radio.

According to a formal statement made by iHeart Radio on November 1, 2023, Jungkook will be participating in a special Q&A session with presenter JoJo Wright, where he will sing a few songs from his recently released album along with responding to questions from the ARMY. This will be the BTS idol's first post-release promotional interview of GOLDEN.