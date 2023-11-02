"We getting another song?": Fans go berserk as BTS’ Jungkook hints at the possibility of creating Korean songs in the near future

Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame swept fans off their feet, following the press release of his solo album, GOLDEN, that took place on November 2, 2023. As reported by the Korean media outlet Newsen, the Still With You singer and songwriter expressed his desire to explore various music genres and challenge himself during the conference. He further mentioned his wish to gift Korean songs to his fans.

"I always want to challenge myself musically, and I'm thinking about it from various angles to show a variety of sides. I want to give you Korean songs as a gift as soon as possible, so I would be grateful if you could look forward to them in the future."

Fans were delighted beyond measure as they heard the singer hint at a probable future project primarily in Korean. In fact, one fan and X user, @archivekukk, tweeted "we getting another song!??" out of excitement.

On November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST, Jungkook will release his first official solo album, GOLDEN, globally. The title track, Standing Next to You, is one of the album's eleven tracks. With his own vibrant sound, the BTS idol is set to push boundaries across genres.

"He's such a hopeless romantic": ARMYs share their favorite bits from Jungkook's press release on X

During the press release on November 2, Jungkook was asked some preliminary questions about his solo album debut ahead of its release, as reported by Newsen. The 26-year-old singer from BTS, who has debuted as a soloist outside of his famous group, fielded questions during his press release video, where he spoke about his solo album GOLDEN, and more.

The artist behind the Billboard toppers, SEVEN and 3D, explained that his decision to go for an all-English album was to take over the overseas music market. The artist continued by adding that he did his best to enunciate the English words correctly in each of his songs.

"As this album is an album prepared for the overseas music market, I chose all English songs. While recording, I decided to pronounce the songs in English. It was very difficult. Although it was difficult, I worked hard, but I’m so glad that the entire song came out well in the end.”

On top of that, Jungkook expressed his desire to experiment with various music genres, piquing the curiosity of his fans as they speculated about his future projects. Evidently, this further prompted the BTS ARMY to share their favorite bits from the press release of the Still With You singer and songwriter from November 2, 2023.

One fan, @gollydimps, tweeted on X, "omgg another album coming maybe" as others showed similar curiosity as well. Meanwhile, fans such as @JKs_Waist tweeted "He's such a hopeless romantic," while others swooned over the BTS idol.

Meanwhile, the U.S. radio station iHeart Radio has scheduled an exclusive release party for the youngest member of BTS, in honor of the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.

The 26-year-old singer behind the worldwide hits SEVEN and 3D will be playing a few songs from his new album during the show. He will also be responding to questions from ARMYs during a special Q&A with presenter JoJo Wright, according to a formal statement made by iHeart Radio on November 1, 2023.

In other news, on November 2, 2023, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced that BTS' Jeon Jungkook will be a guest on the show on November 6, 2023.